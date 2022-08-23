ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Senator Rubio’s Re-Election Bid May Be Sputtering, Poll Suggests

By RUSSELL PAYNE
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112dnQ_0hRkoKpf00

Congresswoman Val Demmings is gearing up to give Senator Rubio a run for his money in an election race that has garnered little national attention but may turn out to be the most difficult of the two-term senator’s career.

Mr. Rubio, once a rising star in the Republican Party and a presidential aspirant in 2016, is now struggling to find his place in a party dominated by President Trump, according to the director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at University of North Florida, Michael Binder.

Mr. Binder recently released a poll that made a splash in the national press for showing the Florida agricultural commissioner, Nikki Fried, outpolling Congressman Charlie Crist in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

The same poll suggested that Ms. Demmings is leading Mr. Rubio by 48 percent to 44 percent, with seven percent of voters expressing a preference for a third candidate. With all eyes on Governor DeSantis’s re-election campaign, the numbers went largely unnoticed.

The numbers in the Senate race, however, may have been the star of the show, because while most expect Mr. DeSantis to run away with the race regardless of his opponent in November, Mr. Rubio might be staring down a dogfight.

The Sun caught up with Mr. Binder, who explained why he thinks Mr. Rubio is in for a hard-fought campaign that almost no one is talking about — yet.

The first part of the equation is that Ms. Demmings is simply an excellent candidate. Before representing Florida’s 10th district in Congress, she was the chief of Orlando’s police department. She also was widely cited as being on the short list of President Biden’s potential running mates in the 2020 election.

“She has a background that makes it hard for the traditional Republican background playbook to work,” Mr. Binder tells the Sun. “I’d go as far as to say that she is the strongest candidate Rubio has run against, and as you’ve seen across the nation, candidates matter in Senate races.”

Aside from Ms. Demmings’s qualifications, Mr. Binder says that Mr. Rubio has seen his luster dull a bit in the Trump era. Once a conservative firebrand in the Senate, he now plays second fiddle to a fellow Floridian who barely seems to know he exists.

“He’s in a tough spot right now because he’s not one of Trump’s chosen people,” Mr. Binder says. “His support is much more tepid. He doesn’t have a voice that has caught fire.”

Mr. Bider’s poll is an outlier in the field — one dominated by the Center Street political action committee at the moment. Just two days after Mr. Binder’s poll was released, the committee released a poll that found Mr. Rubio up 11 points among likely voters.andamp;nbsp;

Center Street consistently finds the senator further ahead than other pollsters. The committee’s politics are closely aligned with the Lincoln Project, and it openly seeks to challenge Mr. Trump’s dominance over the GOP.

Polls by another firm, Clarity Campaign Labs, had Ms. Demmings and Mr. Rubio tied in late July, replicating the findings of yet another firm, Change Research, in early August.

Looking at campaign finances, Mr. Rubio and Ms. Demmings have $12.5 million and $14.5 million on hand, respectively. Ms. Demmings received most of her money via direct contributions, while Mr. Rubio has received some $4.3 million that way.

Early Monday, Mr. Rubio’s campaign sent out an email asking his supporters for more money, suggesting that he fell short of his mid-month fundraising goal for August.

“My opponent is gaining momentum and I desperately need your support,” the email reads. “Please, I’m begging. Don’t look back and wish you did more.”

Mr. Binder argues that the sum of the evidence suggests that the “race is going to be very close — one of those traditional within-the-margins-of-error, tight Florida races.”andamp;nbsp;

Although he is skeptical that Ms. Demmings will maintain her lead into November, the director of the Institute of Politics at Florida State University, Hans Hassell, throws his weight behind Mr. Binder’s work.

He argues that his poll is of the sort that political observers should put in their back pocket and make note of in case the trend continues.

“It could very well be that Demmings is doing as well as it says, but I would want to see a number of polls coming out over a period of time with similar results,” he said of Mr. Binder’s poll. “You don’t discount it, but you don’t upweight it.”

As for Mr. Binder’s analysis that the race is shaping up to be very close, he seems to agree. He argues that whichever candidate appears to have a more moderate message in the voters’ eyes will have an advantage.

“It’s not inconceivable that Democrats can win a statewide race on a good year,” he tells the Sun. “To understand that this is a competitive place is a good understanding.”

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Charlie Crist
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

262
Followers
453
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy