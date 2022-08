A pretty typical late August weekend ahead for us. Temperatures will be at or a bit above normal and we see a couple chances for thunderstorms. For Friday, a weak system moves through this afternoon which will bring slightly cooler temps and increased clouds. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for a PM thunderstorm. Tonight, lows will drop to around 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

THORNTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO