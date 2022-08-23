ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, FL

Homeowner kills his son after mistaking him for returning burglars, Florida cops say

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A Florida homeowner accidentally killed his son after mistaking the teen for the same burglars who tried breaking in earlier that night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Saturday, Aug. 20, in Webster, about 50 miles west of Orlando, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators say 50-year-old Lindsay McGeorge told deputies he mistakenly shot 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge, believing him to be a burglar.

Details were not released on when the shooting happened or where the teen was found at the home.

The killing happened after Lindsay McGeorge called sheriff’s deputies to report “a possible burglary” earlier in the evening, officials said.

“McGeorge ... reported seeing three people trying to enter his residence, claiming one of them was armed with a handgun,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies responded and cleared the scene as unfounded.”

Charges have not been filed against Lindsay McGeorge. “However, the investigation is active and ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jaiden McGeorge was a graduate of South Sumter High School and lived in Tampa, according to a Facebook page.

