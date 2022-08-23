ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There can only be one: film fanatics debate the best performance in movie history

There have been plenty of amazing movies made over the many decades since the invention of the moving picture. However, truly great films, films that capture something profound, are not common occurrences. What makes a film exceptional comes down to many things, great direction, superb cinematography, emotionally charged music, and, of course, an astounding performance.
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
Florence Pugh fans are furious after Shia LeBeouf’s video reveals Olivia Wilde’s condescending ‘nickname’ for the actress

Olivia Wilde’s second directorial venture, Don’t Worry Darling, is all set to hit theaters, and it is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. After Wilde recently said that Shia LaBeouf, who was originally supposed to play the lead in the film, was fired for the “combative energy” he brought to sets, the actor called her out on spreading a fake narrative. LaBeouf presented a video where Wilde is seen requesting him to come back while condescendingly addressing Florence Pugh as “Miss Flo.” Needless to say, fans of the actress are not happy with this particular revelation.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets

For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
10 scariest female horror villains, ranked

When we think of the scariest horror villains, our minds wander to genre-defining serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Pennywise, etc. What do all those murderers have in common? They’re all men. Even Ghostface, whose recent appearances reveal females behind the mask, and Jason Voorhees, who’s essentially the copycat killer of his mother Pamela Voorhees, were made famous by their male counterparts. No one remembers Ghostface as Mrs. Loomis because everyone associates the origins of the costume with Stu Macher and Billy Loomis. Likewise with Friday the 13th, no one knows the killer as Pamela, only Jason, who popularized the use of the franchise’s hockey mask logo.
‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series

Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
Review: ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ is a fascinating deep dive into the 1990 miniseries

The release of the It miniseries was a seminal moment in horror. Premiering on US TV screens in November of 1990 over the course of two nights, the Tommy Lee Wallace directed It took Stephen King’s sprawling novel and adapted it into three hours and 20 minutes of terror in which a demonic killer clown terrorizes a small town in Middle America until a group of outcast kids stands up to this eater of souls.
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
Netflix’s new comedy is getting trashed by critics

August 26 has been a pretty busy day for movies; the supernatural horror feature The Invitation just dropped into theaters, Sylvester Stallone’s superhero flick Samaritan made its way to Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix put forth Me Time, the Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg buddy comedy. These films may...
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment

For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
While you won’t be getting DC content, HBO Max is set to add multiple holiday movies

Despite fans’ outcry for more DC content due to multiple films getting the ax and Cartoon Network shows getting pulled from the streaming platform, HBO Max announced that more content will enter their library. And no, it’s not what fans wanted. Instead of cool superhero films that could compete with Marvel and animations that were well-loved by fans, it’s going to be multiple holiday films.
Neil Gaiman roasts fan over ‘The Sandman’ casting complaints

Many creators stay far away from social media. That’s understandable: Twitter is a cesspit of racists, trolls, and simply the extremely stupid. But The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has been active on the internet since the 1990s and is more than willing to wade into a comment section to dish out some burns.
Fans don’t understand the hate for Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’

A brand new superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone sounds like the ideal way to spend a Friday, which is exactly what a huge number of fans have been doing now that Samaritan is finally available to stream on Prime Video. It’s been a long time coming for the street-level story,...
Richard Simmons makes rare public comment after documentary premieres

Richard Simmons is making a rare public comment, following years of largely stepping out of the limelight, in the wake of fans’ outpouring of messages of support with the release of a new documentary about the fitness guru. With the release of the new documentary on Hulu, TMZ Investigates:...
Film fans name and shame the flicks they knew would suck within seconds

There aren’t many things more deflating for a paying cinema patron than sitting down to enjoy a movie that you’ve paid to see, only to discover within a matter of moments that it’s going to be awful. To be fair, as hard as the marketing department may...
Every Kevin Bacon horror movie, ranked

Kevin Bacon has taken on many movie genres for over more than forty years. His loose feet still conjure up specific images for some fans, but that musical drama was only one of his moves. Bacon burst onto the screen in 1978’s National Lampoon’s Animal House, and four years later,...
Exclusive interview: Director Jessica M. Thompson talks ‘The Invitation’

Putting a fresh spin on the vampire movie has got to be one of the toughest tasks in horror, but that’s exactly what director Jessica M. Thompson has endeavored to do with The Invitation. The Gothic fable releases in theaters today, and follows Nathalie Emmanuel’s Evie, who discovers the...
