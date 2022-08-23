ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

‘I’m deeply disappointed’: State Board of Edu. denies Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools accreditation reconsideration request

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The Oklahoma State Board of Education held their monthly meeting Thursday morning and on the agenda was a slew of hot topics, including possible action regarding Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation. In last month’s meeting, the board decided to downgrade Tulsa and Mustang’s accreditation for violating HB1775. That new law outlines: […]
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege...
LONDONDERRY, NH
KFOR

Protestors call for end of death penalty

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has denied clemency for death row inmate James Coddington, which means his execution will move forward as scheduled Thursday morning. But it doesn't come without pushback, as protesters marched into Stitt's office Wednesday, asking him to honor the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation of clemency for Coddington.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Markwayne Mullin
Jim Inhofe
KFOR

Central Oklahoma contractor allegedly embezzled over $60,000 from multiple victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Central Oklahoma Contractor is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from multiple victims. “They take portions of the money up front, continue sometimes to do some of the work and then other times not doing any of the work,” said the Assistant Attorney General, Consumer Protection Unit, Matthew Willoughby. “Then at some point they leave the victims to clean up the mess.”
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Higher rainfall totals now forecast for Oklahoma

There is good news with new computer model data! It appears we will enter into a pattern that will bring near daily rain chances to the Sooner state!. Afternoon rain and storms will be likely in western Oklahoma Saturday, then they will spread across the rest of the state Sunday into much of next work week!
OKLAHOMA STATE

