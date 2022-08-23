Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Office, Governor dispute purchasing powers
The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and the Oklahoma Governor's Office are disputing the legality of an executive order.
Oklahomans and Conservatives Split on Death Penalty
Protestors showing their opposition to James Coddington’s execution said something has got to change, calling for an end to capitol punishment in our state.
‘I’m deeply disappointed’: State Board of Edu. denies Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools accreditation reconsideration request
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The Oklahoma State Board of Education held their monthly meeting Thursday morning and on the agenda was a slew of hot topics, including possible action regarding Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation. In last month’s meeting, the board decided to downgrade Tulsa and Mustang’s accreditation for violating HB1775. That new law outlines: […]
State of Oklahoma executes James Coddington
The State of Oklahoma executed death row inmate James Coddington Thursday morning.
Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation commission announces new permanent director
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission announced Tuesday that they have appointed Aungela Spurlock as their next OSBI director.
OKC church will paint cross red in response to Coddington’s scheduled execution
Clark United Methodist Church placed 25 wooden crosses in front of their property on West 23rd Street to symbolize the 25 inmates that are scheduled for execution over the next couple of years.
Protestors call for end of death penalty
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has denied clemency for death row inmate James Coddington, which means his execution will move forward as scheduled Thursday morning. But it doesn't come without pushback, as protesters marched into Stitt's office Wednesday, asking him to honor the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation of clemency for Coddington.
Central Oklahoma contractor allegedly embezzled over $60,000 from multiple victims
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Central Oklahoma Contractor is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from multiple victims. “They take portions of the money up front, continue sometimes to do some of the work and then other times not doing any of the work,” said the Assistant Attorney General, Consumer Protection Unit, Matthew Willoughby. “Then at some point they leave the victims to clean up the mess.”
Oklahomans react to President Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan today, fulfilling one of his campaign promises. The president says relief is essential with the cost of a public 4-year college degree tripling in the past four years.
CDC reports 125 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,644 deaths, which is an increase of 125 deaths from last week’s data.
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
Higher rainfall totals now forecast for Oklahoma
There is good news with new computer model data! It appears we will enter into a pattern that will bring near daily rain chances to the Sooner state!. Afternoon rain and storms will be likely in western Oklahoma Saturday, then they will spread across the rest of the state Sunday into much of next work week!
It’s here! Oklahoma State Fair releases new food items
The Oklahoma State Fair is just around the corner, and you won't want to miss what vendors have in store.
New horned dinosaur species discovered in New Mexico
A new horned dinosaur species has been discovered south of Farmington, New Mexico, by a team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.
Murder victim’s family said Coddington did not show remorse
When the execution of James Coddington was over, Thursday, the family of Albert Hale spoke to the media about Coddington's final moments.
