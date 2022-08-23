OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Central Oklahoma Contractor is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from multiple victims. “They take portions of the money up front, continue sometimes to do some of the work and then other times not doing any of the work,” said the Assistant Attorney General, Consumer Protection Unit, Matthew Willoughby. “Then at some point they leave the victims to clean up the mess.”

