Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
4 Teens Arrested for Striking an Acquaintance with a Bat and Shot Him with BB Gun
Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park. Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
3 arrested in New York City hit and run with stolen catalytic converters; victim ID'd
The victim was identified as 69-year-old Cathy Garcia, a Department of Correction employee, who was killed in a crash with three people allegedly stealing catalytic converters.
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie
A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
Troopers Arrest Three Subjects for Shoplifting and Resisting Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Jennifer Ramirez-Sanchez of Flushing, New York; 24-year-old Sophia Gonzales of Flushing, New York; and 51-year-old Nubia Garcia of Brooklyn, New York on numerous charges […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Subjects for Shoplifting and Resisting Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
bkreader.com
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con has been arrested for the murder of his estranged girlfriend — who he shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby after she threatened to report he violated her order of protection and should be sent back to prison, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested...
In-person lottery scam cheats 67-year-old woman out of $75K on Staten Island, police say. Two men sought for questioning.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two unidentified men sought for questioning in connection with an alleged felony scam targeting a 67-year-old woman at her local grocery store. The woman was approached Aug. 9 around 3:30 p.m. by two strangers inside...
Car Crashes into Long Island Home, 20-Year-Old Driver Arrested
New York, NY- at around 2:45 AM, a car hit the side of a condominium...
Riverhead Police report 61 arrests in July
Riverhead Town Police reported 235 criminal incidents and 61 arrests in July, according to data reported to the Town Board by Police Chief David Hegermiller. Arrests made last month, according to the report, were for:. Assault (5) Burglary (3) Criminal possession of a controlled substance (3) Criminal contempt (7) Criminal...
bronx.com
Aris Wimbush, 38, Murdered
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of 3073 Park Avenue (Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 44th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male,...
Man Nabbed After Assaulting, Robbing Riverhead Teen Of Cell Phone, Police Say
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cellphone. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Riverhead. Riverhead police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 435 Osborn Ave. The arriving patrol units...
Man punched, robbed of Citi Bike by trio on Manhattan street
Police are searching for a group of suspects who punched a man when robbing him of his Citi Bike on a Manhattan street on Wednesday, said.
Brooklyn man who fatally shot girlfriend in lobby of apartment building arrested
A 56-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities said.
Police arrest a man in connection with woman found shot multiple times in Brownsville building
Officers found 42-year-old Hope Pearson with multiple bullet wounds in a building lobby on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville on Monday.
Woman killed in violent hit-and-run crash in front of Yankee Stadium
The vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of East 161st Street at River Avenue, right in front of Yankee Stadium.
MTA driver stabbed by passenger in leg while driving in Queens
Authorities say the suspect became irate and started a verbal dispute with the 54-year-old old bus driver before pulling out a sharp object.
Man Found In Possession Of Drugs, Loaded Handgun In Hicksville, Police Say
A man was charged after authorities said he was found in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during an investigation on Long Island. Eugene Hicks, of North Carolina, was arrested in Hicksville at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers were conducting...
Car slams into condo building in Nassau County, driver allegedly tries to flee
The condo's owner says the driver tried to flee after the crash. "He climbed out the windshield," Steve Laiosa told Eyewitness News.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 1