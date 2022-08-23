Read full article on original website
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Stories of the Week: August 21 through August 27
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident in Nutter Fort. Officials are warning about the presence in West Virginia of fentanyl that looks like candy. An act of vandalism...
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
Mon Commission: Mountaintop Beverage impact will be enormous locally, statewide
MORGANTOWN -- Seeing is believing. And members of the Monongalia County Commission said Wednesday they believe people are going to be amazed when they see Mountaintop Beverage. �. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Owned and operated by Bridgeport’s Gentry Vass and her company JVG Restaurant Group, LLC of St. Albans, the Johnson Avenue Subway is open for business. “We are currently open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. We will be adding a drive-thru soon with extended...
New conference center in Elkins to receive $5.3 million from American Rescue Plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than $5.3 million from the American Rescue Plan will be going toward the construction of a new conference and events center and workforce development facility in Elkins. A total of $5,360,000 was announced to the Randolph County Development Authority. The funding will be matched with...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued due to chemical leak in Buckhannon lifted
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said the mandatory evacuation order has expired. Residents who live in the area are allowed to return home. ORIGINAL STORY (8/26/22 @ 1:10 p.m.) An evacuation order has been issued for residents within one block of the water treatment plant in South Buckhannon. Officials said...
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia city’s last police officer hands in resignation, only the chief remains
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting August 26, the safety in the city of McMechen will now rest on one man’s shoulders. Chief of Police Don DeWitt says his only lieutenant turned in his resignation, leaving just the chief on call. 7NEWS first brought to you the officer shortage seen in McMechen. And as you […]
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover
WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia, authorities warn
Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday.
Nearby universities help Marion County Schools fill staff vacancies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools are using programs from Fairmont State University and WVU to deal with staffing shortages. Teacher shortages are estimated to be near 2,000 statewide. Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said they are using student teachers from Fairmont State University and counselors from WVU.
Drugs and illegal ginseng seized, 15 arrested in Upshur County, West Virginia
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
UPDATE: Preston County road now closed through Friday
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
