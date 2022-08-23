ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WBOY

Stories of the Week: August 21 through August 27

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident in Nutter Fort. Officials are warning about the presence in West Virginia of fentanyl that looks like candy. An act of vandalism...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Owned and operated by Bridgeport’s Gentry Vass and her company JVG Restaurant Group, LLC of St. Albans, the Johnson Avenue Subway is open for business. “We are currently open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. We will be adding a drive-thru soon with extended...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer

Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
wvpublic.org

The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
WESTOVER, WV
Metro News

Nearby universities help Marion County Schools fill staff vacancies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools are using programs from Fairmont State University and WVU to deal with staffing shortages. Teacher shortages are estimated to be near 2,000 statewide. Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said they are using student teachers from Fairmont State University and counselors from WVU.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
FAIRMONT, WV

