New Britain Herald
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style
Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
Fades & Friendship Converge On Green
“I’m tired of being outside,” said Jazel Brown as he waited in line for a haircut. He’d had a stressful few weeks of missing medication, sleeping in hospital beds, and witnessing a violent attack near the downtown church steps where he typically sleeps. In the middle of...
marketplace.org
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
NHPS Drops Mask Mandate
For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, New Haven public school students will not have to wear face masks when they return to the classroom this academic year. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) Superintendent Iline Tracey clarified that policy during a press conference Monday afternoon at...
NewsTimes
19 summer, fall harvest festivals to check out around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the leaves change for the fall season, farmers across the state — who have also been busy hosting country fairs — not only harvest the ripened crops they have worked throughout the year to grow, they throw festivals that give everyone a chance to enjoy them.
New Britain Herald
New Britain awards HUD grants to nonprofits dedicated to helping others
NEW BRITAIN – The city awarded nearly $2.8 million in HUD grants through the Commission on Neighborhood & Community Development (CCND) to nonprofits and organizations whose missions are dedicated to helping others. “The City of New Britain is what you would call an entitlement community and entitlement communities exist...
ctexaminer.com
Neighborhood Schools and State Rules on Racial Imbalance at Odds in Towns Across Connecticut
In May, Fairfield Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale told the state Board of Education that redistricting McKinley Elementary School to reduce a racial imbalance in the public schools could actually do the students there more harm than good. “We don’t view McKinley as the problem… it is our most...
Connecticut residents say federal student loan forgiveness is 'impactful'
Marina Rodriguez was overwhelmed with joy when she heard President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he is forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt for qualifying borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. “When my co-worker told me about it, I just jumped up and...
mycitizensnews.com
Hamilton Russell Bristol Jr.
CHESHIRE — Hamilton Russell Bristol Jr., age 88, of Cheshire, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at VITAS at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. He was the devoted and loving husband of Charlotte (Hanning) Bristol for over 62 years. Russ was born on March 22, 1934, son of the late Hamilton R. Bristol Sr. and Emily (Hiley) Bristol.
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
CT woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
(AP) – A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue […]
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – Monkey Pox
How did it make its way to Connecticut and the rest of the United States?
Expert discusses Conn. real estate market
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New data is showing the prices of homes are coming down across the country, but this trend does not seem to be happening in Connecticut. Over the past year realtor Jeff Rothman has seen many first-time buyers priced out of the West Hartford market with home values up about 7% […]
mycitizensnews.com
Nancy Ray Cooper
NAUGATUCK — Nancy Ray Cooper, age 68, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit. Born in Bridgeport on April 15, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Isador and Henrietta Cooper. Nancy graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport...
A Decade of Inactivity Has Done This to a Now-Abandoned West Haven Neighborhood
A phrase that will send chills down the spine of any land-owner is Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." For us common folks, it means that someone with a lot of money wants to build something where your home is, so how much you want for it?
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
