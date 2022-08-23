ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 10

sweetjewelstar
3d ago

I can't even imagine losing a child. Prayers for all who's hearts they touched. I'm always telling my children not to go to lake Michigan along the western border grand haven south haven its just to dangerous. Parents please look into the history of drownings on that side, protect them. there are so many more beautiful beach locations that will ensure their safety.

Reply
7
Nancy Kowal
3d ago

Emily and Kory were so much in love. They were good people! They will be forever remembered. They are in Heaven together forever. RIP

Reply(1)
4
Steve Alber
3d ago

what a horrible thing to happen. those lakes are no joke

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Novi, MI
Accidents
East Lansing, MI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Novi, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
City
South Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Novi, MI
Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drowning#Accident#Novi High School#Novi Meadows#Msu
wbkb11.com

Local Vet Reacts to Parvo-like Virus Killing Northern Michigan Dogs

A virus similar to parvovirus has been infecting and killing dogs in northern Michigan. Michigan State University is still investigating, but as of Monday, the first samples submitted for testing were in fact positive for canine parvovirus. Walter E. Bungard DVM of the Atlanta Veterinary Clinic hasn’t seen any cases...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
encoremichigan.com

Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy

DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
BURTON, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing

Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy