sweetjewelstar
3d ago
I can't even imagine losing a child. Prayers for all who's hearts they touched. I'm always telling my children not to go to lake Michigan along the western border grand haven south haven its just to dangerous. Parents please look into the history of drownings on that side, protect them. there are so many more beautiful beach locations that will ensure their safety.
Nancy Kowal
3d ago
Emily and Kory were so much in love. They were good people! They will be forever remembered. They are in Heaven together forever. RIP
Steve Alber
3d ago
what a horrible thing to happen. those lakes are no joke
