4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
accesswdun.com
Football: Flowery Branch Shuts Out St. Pius
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Flowery Branch defense shut down St. Pius Friday night, forcing five turnovers as the Falcons earned a 9-0 win. The Falcons recovered an onside kick and forced four fumbles, one in each quarter, to hold the option offense of St. Pius to just 131 yards on the ground on the night.
accesswdun.com
Football: GHS rolls Bears, start 2-0 for 1st time since 2009
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It sounds innocent enough on the surface, but Josh Niblett’s declaration that his Gainesville squad “isn’t anywhere close to where we want to be” should send nervous shockwaves to the rest of the teams on the Red Elephants’ schedule. Despite amassing...
accesswdun.com
Football: Cherokee Bluff comeback falls short in overtime to Adairsville
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff found themselves down 18 points in the first half before clawing back to force overtime, but Adairsville would score on a two-point conversion to escape with a 51-50 win Friday night. The Bears tallied 538 yards of total offense and had 19 first downs,...
accesswdun.com
Football: West Hall cashes in on Johnson mistakes in 23-7 win
OAKWOOD, Ga. — It was an Isaiah Whitmire fumble recovery in the end zone that changed the game's tide as West Hall knocked off Johnson 23-7 in the annual Battle of Oakwood on Friday. Whitmire jumped on a Demetri Moon fumble five seconds into the fourth quarter to break...
accesswdun.com
Softball: EHall, NHall, Buford all get region wins
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Amari Burce tossed a one-hit shutout to lead East Hall to a 12-0 win over Chestatee in four innings on Thursday in Region 8-4A action. Burce struck out nine and walked none in four innings. She allowed just a first-inning single. The Lady Vikings (4-3, 2-3...
accesswdun.com
Football: East Jackson falls to Social Circle
SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - East Jackson was able to move the ball offensively, but was unable to find the endzone in a 25-0 loss to Social Circle. The Eagle offense tallied 137 yards on the ground and 79 yards through the air, but Social Circle threw for 249 yards on the night to find the endzone multiple times.
accesswdun.com
Football: Raiders rally past White County behind Smith, Wilbanks, Grizzle
MT. AIRY, Ga. — Habersham Central rallied from a pair of first-half deficits and pulled away late for a 42-28 win over White County on Friday night at Raider Stadium. Senior Cooper Smith helped lead the charge taking over at quarterback and going 11-of-13 for 270 yards and 2 TDs, including a 66-yard bomb to tie the game late in the first half.
accesswdun.com
Football: Wildcats face stiff challenge from bigger Stephens County
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County head coach Michael Davis says Stephens County is good everywhere. In the aftermath of Week 1, where Rabun County rolled over Haralson like a freight train and Stephens County stopped Habersham Central in its tracks, most might think this contest is the Indians' defense versus the Rabun County offense.
accesswdun.com
Football: Jackson County gets first win; beats Duluth, 22-7
BRASELTON, Ga. — Jackson County combined its defense, special teams and offense to push past Duluth, 22-7, at home on Friday. The Panthers (1-0)got one touchdown on a 45-yard Pick 6 from Markel Oliver, two field goals from Brice Rogers and one offensive touchdown to pick up their first win of the season.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County takes down Union on the road
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Lumpkin County is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after a 28-6 win over Union County Friday night in a rainy Blairsville. Head coach Heath Webb is the first Lumpkin County coach since Don Thompkins in 1967 to win his first two games at the helm of the Indian program. Friday night, it was the defense that stood up and stole the show.
accesswdun.com
Football: Retooled Commerce makes an early statement
COMMERCE — In the offseason, Commerce coach Mark Hollars, now into his second year at the helm of the Tigers, felt his team was “singing from the same hymnal” as they prepared for the 2022 campaign. If the Tigers’ stunning 21-17 win over two-time defending South Carolina...
accesswdun.com
Jonathan Davenport garners LOLMDS win at Batesville
It was Jonathan Davenport’s night, winning the COMP Cams Topless 100 at Arkansas’ Batesville Motor Speedway for the first time in his career on Saturday. The Blairsville, Georgia speedster held off a hard charging Hudson O’Neal and Dale McDowell to win the richest late model race in the history of Batesville Motor Speedway – a $50,000 payday in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and COMP Cams Super Dirt Series co-sanctioned event.
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
accesswdun.com
Heim dominates for SSS victory at Watermelon Capital
Corey Heim scored a dominant home state victory on Saturday night in Southern Super Series competition at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Georgia. The Marietta, Georgia speedster led all 125-laps en route to the win in the Georgia Summer Nationals, as the event went caution free at the 3/8-mile asphalt raceway.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship?
A look at membership costs for East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, home of the PGA Tour Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
accesswdun.com
John W. “Johnny” Andrews Sr.
John W. “Johnny” Andrews, Sr., age 86 of Gainesville entered heaven Thursday August 25, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Johnny was born July 6, 1936 in Atlanta to the late Woodrow Wilson & Louise Elizabeth Reynolds Andrews. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves & the Air Force Reserves. Johnny retired from Sears with 39 years of service and was a member of Riverbend Church. He loved his church where he served as a deacon for a number of years until receiving the deacon emeritus status. Johnny coached little league baseball coaching the Reds & the Yankees. He was a family man. Family was very important to Johnny and that love has been passed to everyone who knew & loved him.
accesswdun.com
Ronald M (Ronny) Hamlet
Ronald M (Ronny) Hamlet, age 84, of Duluth, GA passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by wife, Sandra Perkins Hamlet; father, Russell Hamlet; mother, Myrtle Lee Hamlet Gentry; sister, Joyce Lawley; great grandson, Collin Donaldson; maternal grandmother, Addie Lee (Memah); Aunt Tillie and Uncle Grady Barber. Mr. Hamlet is survived by children, Mistea Hamlet Donaldson of Colbert, GA, Toni Perkins Curtin of Hoschton, GA, Lori Perkins Fowler of Duluth, GA, Kim Perkins Hudon of Atlanta, GA, Brett Perkins of Atlanta; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; cousin, Sandy Tomilison of Canton, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
