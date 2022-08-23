Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve DEStorage permit
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 16 a special permitted use for DEStorage LLC that will allow the self-storage provider to move forward with site-plan review on a proposed storage complex at Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended. The commission’s approval came with a number of conditions...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will get results
In early April, Russ Huxtable knocked on our door and introduced himself as a primary candidate for Senate District 6. He impressed us enough that we attended a meet and greet to learn more. We discovered that, instead of having a typical political background, Russ has been working for 20 years with community leaders and government officials as an advocate for affordable housing. His career has been built on identifying problems, locating resources, building alliances and fostering collaboration. Those are the very skills that are essential for getting Sussex County its fair share of infrastructure funds and building a plan for balanced growth rather than the runaway development we’re seeing. We’re convinced that Russ Huxtable is motivated by genuine passion, not political aspirations, and has the skills and connections to get things done for Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
Rieley is best for District 5
For three and a half years, John Rieley was our councilman. He is now in a primary election for the new District 5, where he resides. The person who takes that seat on the five-member county council will have major impact on what happens in the entire county, including all of us now in District 4. Unfortunately, the 5th District Republican primary campaign has degenerated into an internecine conflict featuring malicious and slanderous accusations against Mr. Rieley, which I believe are unfounded. So I offer these comments.
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
Cape Gazette
Groups condemn Confederate flag at museum
Two organizations have gone on record condemning the Confederate memorial, which includes a Confederate flag, at the Georgetown Historical Society's Marvel Carriage Museum. The society has come under fire for refusing to remove the flag. The flag and memorial were unveiled March 12, 2007, by the Delaware Grays, Sons of the Confederate Veterans Camp 2068 based in Seaford, following an agreement reached with the historical society.
Cape Gazette
Developer files revised plan for School Lane
An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
Cape Gazette
Mary Jean Pfleger, devoted nurse
Mary Jean Pfleger, 74, of Ocean City, Md., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late, Robert Jopling and Ruth Young Jopling. Jean worked as a nurse prior to her retirement. Mary Jean is preceded in death by her loving...
Cape Gazette
Development is out of control
If you build it, they will come. Perfect words to describe the philosophy of our leaders in city and county councils in eastern Sussex. I live on New Road and have for 35 years. I read the headline Aug. 12: “Glenwood proposed along New Road.” Yes, New Road again! I didn’t know there was any open land left considering the recent onslaught of developing.
Cape Gazette
Drummaking - Creating our Spirit Drum registration due Aug. 29
HealTree will present Drummaking - Creating our Spirit Drum, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 9, Lewes. Preregistration is required by Monday, Aug. 29, at healtree.co. Drummaking is...
Cape Gazette
Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, Wilmington Trust retiree
Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, 87, of Harbeson, formerly of Chadds Ford, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. Jean was born in Philadelphia, Pa., July 19, 1935, daughter of the late Stanley Narkey and the late Genevieve (Seaman) Narkey....
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade Sept. 5
Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
Cape Gazette
Jack Bucchioni listens and acts
During these days of COVID-19 and computers, I struggle to have people hear me as they stare but not hear. Jack Bucchioni is different, as he will actively listen and discuss any concern or suggestion. He will research land development, wage laws, women’s rights, transportation and much more. Jack...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown memorial an insult to millions of Americans
I read with interest the recent letter to the editor from the Georgetown Historical Society Board of Directors in defense of flying the Confederate battle flag on the society’s grounds. The society and its members are, of course, free to believe the fairy tale of the Lost Cause. I would note, however, that the society’s professed reverence for people such as William Henry Harrison Ross (a wealthy slaveholder who fled Delaware and rode out the Civil War in England) would be laughable but for its sad disregard of historical fact.
Cape Gazette
The Larry David of Sussex County
It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
