Demorest, GA

Oconee Enterprise

Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location

Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
ATHENS, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis

Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Flagship university city with fine people $35 for an ounce or...
ATHENS, GA
Demorest, GA
Demorest, GA
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee’s last dairyman retires

When Albert Hale talks about managing what would eventually be Oconee’s last commercial dairy farm, he thinks of his father and great uncle. Albert was just a child when they began dairy farming in 1957 off Colham Ferry Road. Albert went from showing dairy calves at the old Athens Agricultural Fair to studying agricultural science at the University of Georgia to carrying on his family’s legacy as an agribusiness leader. Along the way, he took on leadership roles with the Oconee County Farm Bureau and Clarke-Oconee Cattlemen’s Association, as well as public office and over 40 years as a volunteer with Oconee Fire Rescue. Now, his son, Carlton, carries on the torch with his own business, HD Farm LLC, which provides local quality beef. Like his father, Carlton remembers having to drag a cinder block around the barn to reach the cows when he’d milk them at 10 years old.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

A. J. Gillen Department Store, 1907, Maxeys

The Victorian commercial building on the right was originally home to the A. J. Gillen Department Store. In naming it a Place in Peril, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation noted: The building currently sits vacant. Due to Maxeys’ isolated location, the large size of the building and its deteriorating condition, attracting a business to the A.J. Gillen Department Store is a challenge. Without that investment, the building will continue to deteriorate.
MAXEYS, GA
Cheatham County Source

This Autumn, Discover Georgia’s Dahlonega Wine Trail

By Anne Braly Breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and rolling hills that come alive with vines heavy with grapes ready for picking signal that Dahlonega is primed for one of the most-special times of year. The weather becomes crisp with autumn breezes and the leaves treat us to their dance of many colors, […] The post This Autumn, Discover Georgia’s Dahlonega Wine Trail appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
HOSCHTON, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Bounty of vegetables available at Jasper Farmer's Market

Okra, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, beans, cucumbers and figs were all plentiful at the Jasper Farmer's Market on Saturday, Aug. 20. Now that okra is plentiful, we are able to buy okra later in the morning. Most of us from the south are used to green okra that is fried; however, I prefer red okra and grilling or roasting it.
JASPER, GA
WGAU

Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show

The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett invites residents to find your new best friend for free during Clear the Shelters adoptions

Attend the fun celebration event and you can take a pet home that same day. For the fifth year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets during its Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Residents are invited to join the Clear the Shelter celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for free pet adoptions, music, pet vendors, face painting, and more.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

