When Albert Hale talks about managing what would eventually be Oconee’s last commercial dairy farm, he thinks of his father and great uncle. Albert was just a child when they began dairy farming in 1957 off Colham Ferry Road. Albert went from showing dairy calves at the old Athens Agricultural Fair to studying agricultural science at the University of Georgia to carrying on his family’s legacy as an agribusiness leader. Along the way, he took on leadership roles with the Oconee County Farm Bureau and Clarke-Oconee Cattlemen’s Association, as well as public office and over 40 years as a volunteer with Oconee Fire Rescue. Now, his son, Carlton, carries on the torch with his own business, HD Farm LLC, which provides local quality beef. Like his father, Carlton remembers having to drag a cinder block around the barn to reach the cows when he’d milk them at 10 years old.

OCONEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO