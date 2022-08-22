Read full article on original website
Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location
Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis
Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Flagship university city with fine people $35 for an ounce or...
Joint Development Authority finalizes land acquisition for Rivian project
MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the...
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Oconee’s last dairyman retires
When Albert Hale talks about managing what would eventually be Oconee’s last commercial dairy farm, he thinks of his father and great uncle. Albert was just a child when they began dairy farming in 1957 off Colham Ferry Road. Albert went from showing dairy calves at the old Athens Agricultural Fair to studying agricultural science at the University of Georgia to carrying on his family’s legacy as an agribusiness leader. Along the way, he took on leadership roles with the Oconee County Farm Bureau and Clarke-Oconee Cattlemen’s Association, as well as public office and over 40 years as a volunteer with Oconee Fire Rescue. Now, his son, Carlton, carries on the torch with his own business, HD Farm LLC, which provides local quality beef. Like his father, Carlton remembers having to drag a cinder block around the barn to reach the cows when he’d milk them at 10 years old.
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
A. J. Gillen Department Store, 1907, Maxeys
The Victorian commercial building on the right was originally home to the A. J. Gillen Department Store. In naming it a Place in Peril, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation noted: The building currently sits vacant. Due to Maxeys’ isolated location, the large size of the building and its deteriorating condition, attracting a business to the A.J. Gillen Department Store is a challenge. Without that investment, the building will continue to deteriorate.
Georgians driving 2 popular SUV models could see their cars go up in flames
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Department of Transportation says two popular SUV models may pose a fire risk. This is just the latest, in a series of Channel 2 Action News investigations into auto fire risks. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi learned what you should do to protect yourself. Park...
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
35-acre mixed-use development gets approval from FoCo Planning Commission
A map of the planned developments on Ronald Reagan Boulevard(Image by Fuqua Acquisitions) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Fuqua Acquisitions to build several developments on 35.36 acres of land on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Books banned from Forsyth County schools are allowed to return to libraries
Parents and students were still discussing the banning of 8 books in April at the Forsyth County School Board meeting.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) In a dramatic reversal, the Forsyth County School District and a committee have allowed seven of eight books that were banned earlier this year to be placed back in the schools.
This Autumn, Discover Georgia’s Dahlonega Wine Trail
By Anne Braly Breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and rolling hills that come alive with vines heavy with grapes ready for picking signal that Dahlonega is primed for one of the most-special times of year. The weather becomes crisp with autumn breezes and the leaves treat us to their dance of many colors, […] The post This Autumn, Discover Georgia’s Dahlonega Wine Trail appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed
HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
Bounty of vegetables available at Jasper Farmer's Market
Okra, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, beans, cucumbers and figs were all plentiful at the Jasper Farmer's Market on Saturday, Aug. 20. Now that okra is plentiful, we are able to buy okra later in the morning. Most of us from the south are used to green okra that is fried; however, I prefer red okra and grilling or roasting it.
Gwinnett County makes changes to garbage collection agreements. Here’s why
Citing rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues, and a higher volume of trash and recycling, Gwinnett County officials are making changes to the county’s contract with garbage companies servicing the county. County officials say changes to the agreement will increase payments to haulers and provide...
Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show
The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats up
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Democrats just announced that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will attend a rally in Cumming next month, the day before a fundraiser is being held in Forsyth County for the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Gwinnett invites residents to find your new best friend for free during Clear the Shelters adoptions
Attend the fun celebration event and you can take a pet home that same day. For the fifth year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets during its Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Residents are invited to join the Clear the Shelter celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for free pet adoptions, music, pet vendors, face painting, and more.
