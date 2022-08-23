ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

1 killed, 3 injured in double pickup crash in Immokalee

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
Closures and delays continued for several hours Tuesday after a fatal early-morning crash involving two pickup trucks.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on SR-29 and Farm Worker Way, before exit 105. Closures on SR-29 extended from Farm Worker to Oil Well Rd.

Florida Highway Patrol says a white Dodge Ram crossed the center line of SR-29, entering the southbound lanes where a black Ford F-250 was approaching.

FHP says a 27-year-old man driving the Ram was killed; three others — a passenger riding with the man killed, and two men in their 50s from the other pickup suffered serious injuries.

Roads were fully open to traffic around 8 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

