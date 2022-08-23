Read full article on original website
Youth Activities for All Ages at the Warren County Public Library
South Carolina native and College of Charleston alumni Cammy Davis is the new Youth Librarian at the Warren County Public Library, where several upcoming events are on tap for the local youth to get involved:. “Right now we have Storytime every Saturday at 10 am. This is for children zero...
Trevor Davies Named 2022 Warren County Prime Beef Festival Grand Marshall
Trevor Davies has been named this year’s Warren County Prime Beef Festival Parade Grand Marshall, which will be held Wednesday, September 7th at 5 pm down Broadway in Monmouth:. “The Prime Beef Festival, is was always when I was very involved in the committee was a labor of love....
Chairman Trevor Davies and Local Residents Establishing Monmouth Community Fund
A group of local Monmouth residents have come together to establish the Monmouth Community Fund, which is in partnership with the Galesburg Community Foundation to assess needs in the community and surrounding areas for years to come. Chairman Trevor Davies shares along with his board members; a goal to raise $70,000 is underway to receive a grant match of another $70,000:
New Year Brings New Teachers at Monmouth-Roseville High School
A new school year is in full swing and brings with it new staff at Monmouth-Roseville High School shares Principal Jeff Ewing:. Principal Ewing says over 530 students are enrolled at the high school this year. **Written by WMOI/WRAM Director of Communications Kelsey Crain**
IN THIS ARTICLE
Janet E. McCann
Janet E. McCann, 63, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 6, 1958 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Earl “Gunner” and Bonita (Cooke) McCann. Janet was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School. She later attended Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
Carol Jean Young
Carol Jean Young, 92, of Douglas, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Courtyard Estates of Knoxville with her family at her side. Carol was born on August 31, 1929 in Yates City. She was the daughter of Frank and Alice (Kleen) Gorham. She married Edward Cox on December 26, 1947. She later married Glenn Young in the summer of 1965. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (David) Bybee of Maquon and Carolyn (Kevin) O’Brien of Centennial, Co; son-in-laws, Mike Frank of Farmington and Steve Reese of Peoria; siblings, Ruth McCoy of Elmwood, Janice Maxwell of Knoxville and Richard Gorham of Galesburg; grandchildren, Melissa, Damien, Chris, Nichole, Joe, Danielle, Tim, Adam and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Miranda, Abby, Conner, Griffin, Drake, Elias, Walker, Marlee and Noah; and one great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Candi Frank and Cathy Reese; great-grandson, Sen; siblings, John Gorham and Judy Johnson; and husband, Glenn.
Brian Morefield and Ralph Peeler Celebrating Work Anniversaries with Monmouth Fire Department
The Monmouth Fire Department is celebrating two work anniversaries this August, shares Chief Casey Rexroat:. “We try to recognize everybody when they have their career anniversaries at our department because some of them are starting to be there for a long time and get a lot of experience on the job. Brian Morefield, he is our Assistant Chief on Shift 2. He has had 24 years now this month and he is definitely an asset at the fire department and has a lot of experience and a lot of things to offer. Then Ralph Peeler, he is a Captain on our Shift 2, same shift as Brian. Captain Peeler has been on the department for 18 years this month, but Ralph actually has a lot of experience prior to actually coming to our department.”
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Lovell
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Lovell, 90, of Galesburg, died at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Marigold Health Care Center. She was born November 12, 1931, in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Convoy) Good. She married Sidney W. Wood Sr. She later married Lawrence H. “Larry” Lovell on October 30, 1971, in Ft. Lewis, Washington. He preceded her in death October 17, 1989.
Barbara J. Olin
Barbara J. Olin, 90, of Alexis, IL, passed away at 6:10 pm, Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Galesburg, IL. She was born August 9, 1932, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Fred and Maybelle (Noonan) Van Fleet. Barb was raised and educated in Alexis, IL and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1950. She later attended Marycrest College in Davenport, IA.
Carroll E. Munson
Carroll E. Munson, 90, of Bushnell, IL, formerly of London Mills, IL, passed away at 9:37 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Courtyard Estates of Bushnell. Carroll was born February 24, 1932, in rural Fiatt, IL, the son of John Ernest and Leah Mae (Buchen) Munson. He graduated from Spoon River Valley High School in 1950.
WCHD Admin. Link Says No Reported Cases of Monkey Pox in Warren County
The Warren County Health Department has received calls in regard to the availability of a monkey pox vaccine. Administrator Jenna Link informs the department does not have any vaccines and no cases are reported in Warren County:. “This is a rare virus that we really have not seen transmitting like...
Larry W. Barry
Larry W. Barry, 67, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 3:35 am, Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Monmouth Nursing Home, Monmouth, IL. He was born September 9, 1954 in Monmouth, IL, the son of Raymond and Phyllis (Carnes) Barry. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. Larry served in the...
Nina Lewis
Nina Lewis a resident of Farmington Country Manor at 701 South Main Street, Farmington, Illinois 61531, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on August 22, 2022 peacefully and of natural causes. Nina is survived by her son, Niels Christopher Lewis (Linda) of Galesburg, Illinois; her daughter, Tina Lewis (Martin Bonnen) of...
Brian William Jack
Brian William Jack, age 51, of Olmito, Texas, formerly of Stronghurst, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 3, 1971 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of James and Angela Corzatt Jack. Brian was a self employed mechanic in Texas for the past twenty...
MFD Accepting Applications
The Monmouth Fire Department is currently accepting applications through October 7th ahead of the agility and written test for applicants on October 15th. Monmouth Fire Captain Craig Cozadd encourages anyone interested to reach out:. “Please if you have any questions, if you are interested in us at all and you...
IL State Police Announce First Counties to Go Live with Next Generation 911 System
The Illinois State Police is starting to roll out the new next generation 9-1-1 system. Basically, next generation brings 9-1-1 emergency systems into the 21st century says State Police Director Brendan Kelly…moving on from a time when people called for help from their landline phones. “We are a much...
Monmouth-Roseville Football Brings Back Veteran Group Creating High Expectations; United Red Storm Opens Against Annawan/Wethersfield
Opening day of high school football takes place tonight for the majority of schools around the state of Illinois. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans, United Red Storm, Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes and West Central Heat all qualified for the postseason in 2021 and all have a legitimate shot at duplicating that success this fall.
The Red Storms Falls to The Titans in Season Opener
The United Red Storm kicked off their 2022 season against The Annawan-Wethersfield Titans at home this Friday night. Annawan-Wethersfield opened the game strong with a 41-yard touchdown and followed it with a 90-yard touchdown. Both runs were carried by a sophomore for the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans. The first half ended with a score of 13-0 for the Titans. The Titans continued their momentum into the second half with a touchdown in the 3rd quarter. United came in strong to the 4th quarter with a 6-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion made by their quarterback, Abel Wilson. The Titans followed with a 50-yard interception return bringing the score to 28-8. Jake McElwee responded by making his first touchdown of the season helping to close the gap to 28-16 for your score. The game ended with Annawan-Wethersfield’s 4th touchdown of the game, being a 41-yard run. The game ended with a score of 35-16. Here is an update for the rest of Lincoln Trail Conference, Knoxville defeats Princeville 54-20, ROWVA/Williamsfield defeated Abingdon-Avon 41-12. The Red Storm travels to Princeville next Friday night, September 2nd, to take on The Princes.
