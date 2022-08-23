The Monmouth Fire Department is celebrating two work anniversaries this August, shares Chief Casey Rexroat:. “We try to recognize everybody when they have their career anniversaries at our department because some of them are starting to be there for a long time and get a lot of experience on the job. Brian Morefield, he is our Assistant Chief on Shift 2. He has had 24 years now this month and he is definitely an asset at the fire department and has a lot of experience and a lot of things to offer. Then Ralph Peeler, he is a Captain on our Shift 2, same shift as Brian. Captain Peeler has been on the department for 18 years this month, but Ralph actually has a lot of experience prior to actually coming to our department.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO