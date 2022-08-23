Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
stoughtonnews.com
Anderson Complex grand opening set for Sept. 10 at high school
The public is invited to the grand opening of Stoughton High School’s new $2.2 million Anderson Complex at Collins Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The new athletic complex includes an artificial turf field, seating for those with disabilities, a new press box, and home side concessions and bathrooms.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton’s Marks wins national dental assisting scholarship
Stoughton resident Kayla Marks was one of five recipients in the country named to receive the 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship by the DALE Foundation, the official affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB). According to an Aug. 18 DANB news release, the recipients were chosen from more than 90 applicants across the country.
nbc15.com
Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
stoughtonnews.com
Barbara Friske
Barbara Jean “Barb” Friske, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born June 11, 1943, in Stoughton to the late Wilbur and Virginia (Dutcher) Snyder. She married Calvin Friske on June 29, 1963. Barb worked for 44 years...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
foxnebraska.com
Wisconsin school board president dismisses parents' concern over curriculum, blames 'far right-wing groups'
LODI, Wisc. (TND) — During a school board meeting discussing a potential name change for the School District of Lodi's "social-emotional learning" curriculum, the board's president said he didn’t want to make the change just because the term has been "co-opted by far right-wing groups." We are proposing...
nbc15.com
Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning. “This issue will be resolved as soon as...
captimes.com
Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price
There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
veronapress.com
Miller and Sons’ second community picnic draws over 400 people
As a special thank you to all of their customers, both the Verona and Mount Horeb locations of Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted a free community picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Residents of both communities stopped by to grab a free bite to eat. At the Verona store, they served roughly 430 people, and the Mount Horeb location saw right around 400 people stop by.
Emergency drug overdose kits installed in Beloit, Janesville
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — New drug overdose kits have been installed in areas around Beloit and Janesville containing Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like heroin. The Beloit box was installed at the Blackhawk Credit Union, at 500 Public Avenue. “Families Fighting Addiction” said they installed 4 kits in Beloit and […]
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
captimes.com
Dane County sees 41% increase in car crashes related to alcohol use
Dane County has seen a 41% increase in the number of car crashes related to alcohol use in 2022 compared to the previous five years, a new Traffic Safety Commission analysis found. In total, 80 crashes from January to June involved alcohol use, compared to the previous five-year average of...
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city.
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys soccer: Stoughton showing positive signs despite loss to Madison Edgewood
Stoughton found its footing in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings fell to Madison Edgewood 2-0 in a Badger Conference crossover boys soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Stoughton High School. Photos: Madison Edgewood vs. Stoughton. That came after Stoughton tied Lodi 0-0 in...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Oregon edges rival Stoughton in Badger Challenge
The Stoughton girls tennis team fell 4-3 in the Badger Challenge against rival Oregon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Stoughton High School. The Panthers and Vikings split the four singles matches, but Oregon got the upperhand in the end by winning two of the three doubles flights. Oregon’s Ella Peotter...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison’s west side gets a new antique store – Isthmus
Odana Antiques is set to close its doors on Sept. 30 after 16 years but Atomic Antiques has already stepped in to fill the void. Atomic opened at 4546 Verona Road Aug. 1 and hosted a grand opening celebration Aug. 20-21 with tarot card readers and a grill-out. While this...
