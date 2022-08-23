ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Anderson Complex grand opening set for Sept. 10 at high school

The public is invited to the grand opening of Stoughton High School’s new $2.2 million Anderson Complex at Collins Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The new athletic complex includes an artificial turf field, seating for those with disabilities, a new press box, and home side concessions and bathrooms.
Stoughton’s Marks wins national dental assisting scholarship

Stoughton resident Kayla Marks was one of five recipients in the country named to receive the 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship by the DALE Foundation, the official affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB). According to an Aug. 18 DANB news release, the recipients were chosen from more than 90 applicants across the country.
Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
Barbara Friske

Barbara Jean “Barb” Friske, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born June 11, 1943, in Stoughton to the late Wilbur and Virginia (Dutcher) Snyder. She married Calvin Friske on June 29, 1963. Barb worked for 44 years...
Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning. “This issue will be resolved as soon as...
Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price

There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
Miller and Sons’ second community picnic draws over 400 people

As a special thank you to all of their customers, both the Verona and Mount Horeb locations of Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted a free community picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Residents of both communities stopped by to grab a free bite to eat. At the Verona store, they served roughly 430 people, and the Mount Horeb location saw right around 400 people stop by.
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully

MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. ﻿ Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
Girls tennis: Oregon edges rival Stoughton in Badger Challenge

The Stoughton girls tennis team fell 4-3 in the Badger Challenge against rival Oregon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Stoughton High School. The Panthers and Vikings split the four singles matches, but Oregon got the upperhand in the end by winning two of the three doubles flights. Oregon’s Ella Peotter...
Madison’s west side gets a new antique store – Isthmus

Odana Antiques is set to close its doors on Sept. 30 after 16 years but Atomic Antiques has already stepped in to fill the void. Atomic opened at 4546 Verona Road Aug. 1 and hosted a grand opening celebration Aug. 20-21 with tarot card readers and a grill-out. While this...
