Allograft versus autograft for reconstruction after resection of primary bone tumors: a comparative study of long-term clinical outcomes and risk factors for failure of reconstruction

Normal hemostatic function is important for reduction of the risk of intracranial hemorrhage during stereotactic neurosurgery including deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery. This study investigates the hemostatic function in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) undergoing preoperative evaluation for DBS, with emphasis on the number and function of platelets. In 107 PD patients, only one had abnormal activated partial prothrombin time and normal prothrombin time. Among the other 106 patients, six (5.7%) had only thrombocytopenia, seven (6.6%) only prolonged bleeding time (BT), and 14 (13.2%) only prolonged closure time (CT) of platelet function analyzer 100 (PFA-100). Totally, 34 of the 106 patients (32.1%) had at least one of three kinds of platelet abnormalities. No factor was found to be associated with the occurrence of platelet abnormalities except that abnormal platelet group and prolonged BT subgroup had more patients using selegiline and lower UPDRS-III motor subscore with medication off than normal platelet group (p"‰<"‰0.05). The use of selegiline was significantly correlated with prolonged BT (p"‰="‰0.0041) and platelet abnormality (p"‰="‰0.0197). Therefore, it is important to have detailed evaluation of the hemostatic function for PD patients undergoing preoperative evaluation for DBS, especially the platelet number and function.

