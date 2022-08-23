ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers to host informational meeting on how to get marijuana dispensary license

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management is hosting a cannabis dispensaries event in Yonkers this week.

The "Get Ready, Get Set for Cannabis: CAURD (Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary)" meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Yonkers Riverfront Library.

Official will be delivering education and information preparing for the upcoming CAURD application. The state has said that licenses are going to be prioritized for people who were disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

