Yonkers to host informational meeting on how to get marijuana dispensary license

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management is hosting a cannabis dispensaries event in Yonkers this week.

The "Get Ready, Get Set for Cannabis: CAURD (Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary)" meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Yonkers Riverfront Library.

Official will be delivering education and information preparing for the upcoming CAURD application. The state has said that licenses are going to be prioritized for people who were disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

To register in advance, please click here.