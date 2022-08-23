ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

JD.com: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNkcE_0hRkk4eS00

JD.com JD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JD.com beat estimated earnings by 52.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $643.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.24 0.24 0.32 0.41

EPS Actual 0.40 0.35 0.49 0.45

Revenue Estimate 34.82B 43.36B 33.90B 38.28B

Revenue Actual 37.80B 43.30B 33.94B 39.31B

To track all earnings releases for JD.com visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Old Republic Intl: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Old Republic Intl ORI. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 per share. On Wednesday, Old Republic Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Jd Com#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Jd#Q2#Eps
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Taiwanese Boy Says He Got Blocked On Chinese TikTok For Calling Xi Jinping A 'Fatty'

A Taiwanese boy has said he was banned from TikTok's Chinese version, Douyin, for calling President Xi Jinping "a fatty." What Happened: In a YouTube video, Taiwanese-Canadian Daniel Ku was seen asking several Taiwanese citizens about their opinion on China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunyin, who emphasized the one-nation theory using gastronomic connections.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'

Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
WORLD
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fall Stocks Watchlist $VFC $LOW $DTC $CWH $PRTY

VF Corp. (VFC) – This apparel company's brands include cooler weather names like The North Face, Timberland and Smartwool. The company is also parent to notable brands Vans and Supreme. Lowe's (LOW) – A play on fall-time home and yard clean up. Get ready to start seeing the telltale...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy