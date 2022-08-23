JD.com: Q2 Earnings Insights

JD.com JD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JD.com beat estimated earnings by 52.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $643.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.24 0.24 0.32 0.41

EPS Actual 0.40 0.35 0.49 0.45

Revenue Estimate 34.82B 43.36B 33.90B 38.28B

Revenue Actual 37.80B 43.30B 33.94B 39.31B

To track all earnings releases for JD.com visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.