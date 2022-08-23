NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours

Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.

At around midnight in Red Hook, police say a man was shot in his leg while in the fourth floor hallway of the Red Hook Houses on Columbia Street. The shooting stemmed from a dispute between the victim and the suspect. The suspect is now in custody. The victim is expected to recover, according to authorities.

In Canarsie, police are looking for who's responsible for shooting a 26-year-old man several times on East 84th Street at around 12:30 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot in the chest, legs, arms and behind. He was taken to a hospital and is fighting for his life right now. Two suspects left the scene in a black, four-door sedan. No arrests have been made at this time.

The third shooting took place on Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene at around 2 a.m. Police say a man was shot, but no other information has been released at this time.