Budget Analysis: Chicago’s Office of Public Safety Administration Cost City More Than It Saved

Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
hotnewhiphop.com
Chicago PD Claims TikTok Trend Is To Blame For Massive Increase In Vehicle Thefts
Those TikTok challenges often make for entertaining viral moments, but there have been a few that have landed the platform in trouble. TikTok emerged victoriously during the 2020 quarantine and has become the leading force among social media platforms, but some of its "challenges" have caused the company grief. TikTok is currently facing lawsuits, including one from the parents of a young girl who died after attempting a challenge. This week, authorities in Chicago have issued a warning as a car theft TikTok trend has allegedly increased crime rates in the city.
Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge
The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.
Woman's stolen Kia in Chicago garage the latest victim of viral TikTok trend
CHICAGO (CBS) – Imagine leaving your car in a parking garage only to find it days later in a tow yard with the inside torn apart.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the car owner who's understandably frustrated and not just with the thief who took her car.When all of this happened, the victim, Hannah McCarthy did what anyone would do. She wanted to look for surveillance video.But when she looked inside the garage, she found not a single camera.She reached out to management who still has not gotten back to her. CBS 2 found the manager on scene. Off camera,...
Alderman asks: When do overworked cops have time to tap mental-health services?
The Chicago City Council is looking at how well the police department is helping its officers cope with the mental stresses of the job. WBBM Newsradio Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
wjol.com
Security Breach At Chicago FBI Field Office
No one is hurt following a security breach at the FBI field office in Chicago. Officials say someone jumped the fence and began throwing rocks at the office on the Near West Side. The person was detained and Chicago police took them to the hospital for evaluation. The facility remains secure.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."
North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported... Posted in:. Places:. 12:30. 12:18. 11:43. 11:33. 06:12.
Ray Lopez: Should Chicago City Council members accept a 9% pay raise?
Mayoral candidate and 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins John Williams to talk about why he wants to be Chicago’s next mayor, how the city needs to start addressing crime, what should be done with Chicago monuments, if he believes Chicago City Council members deserve a 9% raise, and why no TIF money should go to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Cicero police recover heroin, cannabis after responding to call of shots fired
CICERO, Ill. - The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday. Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges. The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street. Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County bringing in refrigerated trailers due to increase in opioid-related deaths
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - America's fentanyl epidemic has gotten so bad that some morgues could soon run out of room. In Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner needed more room and more resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, COVID deaths have dropped, but the morgue still needs extra space due...
wlsam.com
Bradley Laborman: The CPD Seems to Be Shackled More Than the Criminals Are
John Howell speaks with Bradley Laborman, who has just thrown his hat into the ring for Chicago mayor. They discuss Laborman’s thoughts on a number of topics important to the city, including crime, monuments, private events on public lands, and CPD-community relations.
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
Chicago Will Test Helicopter Taxi Service To O’Hare Next Month
If this test run works out, the trip from downtown Chicago to O'Hare could be cut down to 15 minutes or less. The company running the test is called Eve Air Mobility. They have been trying to build infrastructure in major cities to showcase their eVOTL electric helicopter as another option to ubers, taxis, and trains.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban residents call on Pritzker to shut down controversial re-activated red light cameras
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A fight over red light cameras is once again brewing in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace, where the previous mayor pled guilty to taking $88,000 in bribes from someone with a financial interest in the company that operates them and from employees of an outside sales company.
fox32chicago.com
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
fox32chicago.com
Toyota, Subaru, Honda owners beware: Car part theft 'epidemic' is targeting your catalytic converter
If you drive a Toyota Prius, Subaru Forester or Honda Element, auto experts are advising you keep an extra eye on this one specific car part that’s seen a 1,215% increase in thefts since 2019. "It's an epidemic," Joe’s Expert Auto owner Joe Betancourt told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble...
nypressnews.com
‘We’re gonna file a couple lawsuits’: Naperville gun store owner fights city over high-powered weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of a Naperville gun store said he will sue the city to fight their just-passed ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas tells us how that will set the stage for a legal showdown over the ordinance. The...
cwbchicago.com
Burglary pattern is growing in Lincoln Park and Old Town, Chicago police warn
For the second time this month, Chicago police are warning the public about a rising burglary trend in Old Town and Lincoln Park. The prowler enters apartments through unlocked doors or side windows, takes property, then escapes on foot, said the community alert, issued Friday evening by Area Three Detectives. That’s the same description detectives gave in a warning they issued for the neighborhood on August 11.
fox32chicago.com
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
ABC7 Chicago
Mom whose feet were severed in Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident talks about recovery
CHICAGO -- Nearly two weeks after her feet were severed in a boating accident at the "Playpen" in downtown Chicago, Lana Batochir says she still hasn't seen her two young children but expects to be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week. She hasn't told her 6-year-old...
