Zakk Mitchell Obituary

Zakk Ian Mitchell, the son of Daniel Keith and Cynthia Renea (Parsons) Mitchell, was born April 29, 2009, in Atlantic, Iowa. Zakk passed away August 16, 2022, at his home in Elliott, IA, at the age of 13 years.

Zakk and his family moved to Elliott when he was three years old. He attended school in Elliott until the fifth grade. He continued going to school in Griswold.

Zakk enjoyed playing football and had recently been in the school production of Beauty and the Beast. He was very interested in Greek Mythology and loved reading Percy Jackson books. He was a big fan of Pirates of the Caribbean and was known to do a great impersonation of Captain Jack Sparrow. Zakk loved making people laugh, whether it was telling jokes or finding something fun to do or share. He really enjoyed sharing his version of humor. He had a passion for cooking and loved to learn new recipes. He especially loved riding with his dad on his motorcycle. He enjoyed spending time with friends and his dogs.

Zakk is preceded in death by his Great-grandfather Leonard Wingerd, his Great-grandparents Frank and Susan Mitchell and his dog Sami.

Zakk is survived by his parents Dan and Cyndi Mitchell of Elliott, IA; brother Draven Mitchell of Elliott, IA; his great grandmother Barbara Wingerd, his grandparents; Doug and Carol Mitchell, Dave and Stephanie Parsons, and Marci Hopp, his aunts and uncles; Danelle Mitchell, Andy and Kerry Parsons, Becca Parsons, Madison Parsons, Eli Parsons, Bruce and Christiann Parsons and numerous cousins and friends.

An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from noon until 6:00 PM. The family will not be present at any specific time.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at the Cold Springs State Park Shelter in Lewis. After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.