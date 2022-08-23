Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
Cicero police recover heroin, cannabis after responding to call of shots fired
CICERO, Ill. - The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday. Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges. The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street. Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.
Gun charges kept against teen, now under curfew after violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
Man charged after search warrant nets 180 lbs of marijuana, over 1,000 THC cartridges
CICERO, Ill. - A man is facing charges after Cicero police seized 180 lbs of marijuana products from a residence Sunday. Officers were on patrol when they saw a large amount of weed in "plain view" inside a residence in the 5000 block of 14th Street, according to Cicero police.
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery
A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call 911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident.
It’s a miracle! Prosecutors charge alleged catalytic converter thief with a felony
Hold on to your hats, Chicago! Prosecutors on Thursday actually charged someone with a felony for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter. You read that correctly. A felony. Thefts of the pricey car parts are through the roof this year across the city. The slippery crews, who are increasingly armed and willing to shoot people who get in their way, are rarely caught. And, when someone is found with a couple of dozen severed catalytic converters in their car, they’re usually only charged with a misdemeanor like theft of lost or mislaid property.
Oak Lawn bar Gaslight's license suspended after fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured 3 others
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the license of a bar following a drunk driving crash that killed a mother over the weekend.
After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
Victim in Lockport Township Shooting Refusing to Cooperate in the Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm Deputies were called to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving Deputies discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the leg and approximately 15 shell casings in the nearby street. A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg, and he was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim is refusing to cooperate in the police investigation.
Chicago crime: No bond for man accused of trying to kidnap girl outside West Rogers Park market
A man accused of trying to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a North Side market was denied bond.
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
4 charged in statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines, netting $400K, IL AG says
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said police have broken up a statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines.
#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.
When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
Oak Lawn mayor suspends bar's liquor license following fatal crash that involved overserved patrons
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the liquor license of a bar that opened last month. Mayor Terry Vorderer said complaints against the “The Gaslight Bar & Grill,” also known as “On the Rocks” on 95th Street, include fighting, noise, littering.
2 Charged With Beating Teen and Man With Bat, Hammer After Car Broke Down on Expressway
Two Cicero men are charged with beating a young teen and a man with a bat and a hammer, then stealing their phones after their car broke down on the Eisenhower Expressway near Homan Avenue. The boy, 15, and the man, 21, had been traveling east on the Eisenhower when...
3 days after ruse burglary, crew barges into same home | Police reports Aug. 15-21
Just three days after a man posed as a village water department employee to gain entry to a home and rummage through the interior, a three-man crew returned to the same residence in the 2200 block of Burr Oak Avenue in North Riverside, forced their way in and stole a large amount of cash.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs in Grundy Co.
A woman pled guilty in a Grundy County court case on August 19th. Robin Solner, 28, of Streator entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class two felony. Solner delivered the drugs to another individual somewhere in the Grundy...
Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him
Will County Sheriff’s Office has terminated an employee. Correctional Officer Louaai Tomalieh was advised of his termination from his position at the Adult Detention Facility on August 15, 2022. Since an Order of Protection was issued to a fellow ADF employee, because of the actions he took against that employee in January 2022, Tomalieh is unable to perform the basic functions of his position and therefore terminated. In the Order of Protection it states that Tomalieh is required to stay 100 feet away from the ADF employee and have no communication from April 2022 thru April 2024. Consequently, there is no way the Sheriff’s Office can ensure compliance with the status of that Order of Protection.
3 men caught running red light, crashing stolen Porsche in West Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man driving a stolen white Porsche ran a red light and was hit by another driver Wednesday around 8 p.m. in West Loop. The man driving the other vehicle was not injured. He was treated and released on scene in the 100 block of North Canal Street.
Security Breach At Chicago FBI Field Office
No one is hurt following a security breach at the FBI field office in Chicago. Officials say someone jumped the fence and began throwing rocks at the office on the Near West Side. The person was detained and Chicago police took them to the hospital for evaluation. The facility remains secure.
