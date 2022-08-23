Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever
Apple's ecosystem connects users to the digital economy. Coca-Cola's dependable dividend can compound returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Roll Your Old 401(k) Into an IRA
Over 24 million Americans own "forgotten" 401(k) accounts. Your 401(k) is likely charging you fees every year your money stays there. Many IRAs offer more investment options than 401(k) plan providers. Get organized by rolling over all your old 401(k)s into a single IRA. If you have a 401(k) account...
Motley Fool
If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These
Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $4,626 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 5 Years
Triple-net lease REITs are conservative stocks that are less sensitive to the economic boom and bust cycle. Regulated utilities are highly conservative income stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room
AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Investors Were Slamming the Brakes on Advance Auto Parts This Week
Few seemed impressed by the auto parts retailer's tepid quarterly growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today
Amazon plans to utilize hydrogen as a fuel source to meet its decarbonization goals. Nikola expects to deliver up to 500 of its battery electric heavy trucks this year. Production of the hydrogen fuel cell version is slated to begin late in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?
Newer technologies often require a lot of patience and commitment to succeed. Commercial production of its batteries at a meaningful scale may not begin until 2026. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Ways to Safely Invest During a Bear Market
While the market has been rebounding lately, stock prices could have further to fall. The right strategy is key to protecting your money in a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What
The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run
Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
Motley Fool
These 2 Hard-Hit Stocks Are Bouncing Back Big on Friday
Markets were prepared for turbulence Friday due to Federal Reserve comments. Farfetch moved higher after releasing solid financial results. Gap shares also got a boost despite ongoing sales weakness. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer. Your savings account is the perfect home for your emergency fund. You may want to put money for other purposes in a different account. The advantages of doing so include tax breaks and easier access if you have a big bill coming up.
Comments / 0