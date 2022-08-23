ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever

Apple's ecosystem connects users to the digital economy. Coca-Cola's dependable dividend can compound returns.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Roll Your Old 401(k) Into an IRA

Over 24 million Americans own "forgotten" 401(k) accounts. Your 401(k) is likely charging you fees every year your money stays there. Many IRAs offer more investment options than 401(k) plan providers. Get organized by rolling over all your old 401(k)s into a single IRA. If you have a 401(k) account...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These

Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#Billionaires#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $4,626 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 5 Years

Triple-net lease REITs are conservative stocks that are less sensitive to the economic boom and bust cycle. Regulated utilities are highly conservative income stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room

AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Investors Were Slamming the Brakes on Advance Auto Parts This Week

Few seemed impressed by the auto parts retailer's tepid quarterly growth.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

Amazon plans to utilize hydrogen as a fuel source to meet its decarbonization goals. Nikola expects to deliver up to 500 of its battery electric heavy trucks this year. Production of the hydrogen fuel cell version is slated to begin late in 2023.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?

Newer technologies often require a lot of patience and commitment to succeed. Commercial production of its batteries at a meaningful scale may not begin until 2026.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Safely Invest During a Bear Market

While the market has been rebounding lately, stock prices could have further to fall. The right strategy is key to protecting your money in a bear market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What

The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run

Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Hard-Hit Stocks Are Bouncing Back Big on Friday

Markets were prepared for turbulence Friday due to Federal Reserve comments. Farfetch moved higher after releasing solid financial results. Gap shares also got a boost despite ongoing sales weakness.
STOCKS

