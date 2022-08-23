Read full article on original website
Related
Plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men occurred during a thunderstorm, NTSB report says
METZ, W.Va. — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown,...
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
WGAL
Coroner called to crash in Adams County
BERWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in Adams County on Friday morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township. Pennsylvania State Police said 43-year-old Brian Duncan, of Hanover, was "traveling at a speed not reasonable...
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department. The man had...
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
abc27.com
Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
abc27.com
Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Fire damages home in York County
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
Police: Suspect tried to cash fake check using stolen drivers license for ID
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a pair of smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins that occurred earlier this summer. One of the victims' stolen driver's license was later used in an attempt to cash a fraudulent check, police say. The break-ins occurred on the evening of June...
Emergency crews respond to scene of house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in York County. According to officials, crews responded to the 9600 block of Ashwood Dr. in Springfield Township around 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a reported fire. Officials say that the fire started in the...
Swatara Township Police searching for man involved in road rage incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department received a report of road rage Friday morning. The incident reportedly occurred along Route 322 East. A male victim reported to police that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane. Shortly after doing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Harrisburg Wednesday night. It occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of South 21st and Berryhill streets, police say. Responding officers located several spent shell casings in the area, but no suspects or victims.
2 Teenagers Killed After I-81 Crash In Washington County
BALTIMORE --- Two people are dead and another injured after a black Lexus sedan crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on Thursday night, Maryland State Police said.The two-car crash happened when the Lexus merged onto on I-81 N. at Route 40 East on exit 6A in Hagerstown, according police.The deceased include the driver, 17-year-old Tyler Josenhans from Hagerstown, and one of the passengers, 15-year-old Clayton Knode from Clear Spring.Additionally, the front seat passenger was identified as a person from Clear Spring. Police said he was flown to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at the moment.Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash. "Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation.The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation," according to Maryland State Police.This is an ongoing investigation.
local21news.com
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
Harrisburg man sentenced to 256 months in jail for armed robbery, other offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 256 months (over 21 years) in jail for armed bank robbery and other violations. Tashan Layton, 32, was found guilty of brandishing a firearm during the crime, armed bank robbery, and violating the conditions of his supervised release that had been imposed for a previous federal bank robbery conviction.
local21news.com
Nurse steals identity and over $2,000 from 97-year-old man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Allen Township Police were advised to call security from Bethany Village retirement home where a resident reported that his debit card was stolen. After confirming details with security, police say that they were dispatched to the retirement home to meet with the 97-year-old...
Route 11 closed while firefighters battle blaze in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire. According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.
People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police
A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0