Cumberland County, PA

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to crash in Adams County

BERWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in Adams County on Friday morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township. Pennsylvania State Police said 43-year-old Brian Duncan, of Hanover, was "traveling at a speed not reasonable...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in York County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

2 Teenagers Killed After I-81 Crash In Washington County

BALTIMORE --- Two people are dead and another injured after a black Lexus sedan crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on Thursday night, Maryland State Police said.The two-car crash happened when the Lexus merged onto on I-81 N. at Route 40 East on exit 6A in Hagerstown, according police.The deceased include the driver, 17-year-old Tyler Josenhans from Hagerstown, and one of the passengers, 15-year-old Clayton Knode from Clear Spring.Additionally, the front seat passenger was identified as a person from Clear Spring. Police said he was flown to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at the moment.Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash.   "Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation.The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation," according to Maryland State Police.This is an ongoing investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
local21news.com

Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Daily Voice

People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police

A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
CARLISLE, PA
