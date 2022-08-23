ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Carolyn Pelzer Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

Carolyn Pelzer, the daughter of Harold Everett and LaVetta Mary (Whiteaker) Hansen, was born February 2, 1941, in Red Oak, IA. She died June 28, 2022, at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN, at the age of 81 years, 4 months, and 26 days.

Carolyn attended school at Griswold, graduating with the class of 1958. On September 6, 1958, she was united in marriage to Don Pelzer in Griswold. This marriage was blessed with three children: Dana, James “Jake”, and Don. Carolyn owned and operated Carolyn’s 4C’s of Hair in Atlantic. They move to Clinton, AR, in 1984. Carolyn attended school and became a Registered Nurse when she was 50 years old. She worked in Arkansas doing Home Health Care and then as a Hospice Nurse until her retirement. She moved to Memphis in June of 2021.

Carolyn attended Grace Church in Memphis. She loved painting, playing the organ at church, and her pets.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, and her parents.

She is survived by her children: Dana Morrison and husband Scott of Collierville, TN, James “Jake” Pelzer and wife Elaine of Griswold, IA, and Don Pelzer and wife Cheryl of Raymore, MO; her grandchildren: Bryant Morrison (Amy), Frannie Morrison, Abby Russell (Chris), Ryan Pelzer (Jamie), Jared Pelzer (Jessica), Hayden Pelzer (April), Cade Pelzer (Riley), Heather Pelzer, and Heath Pelzer (Tori); fifteen great grandchildren; her brother Mike Hansen (Sally) of Griswold; and many other relatives and friends.

An interment of cremated remains will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at Noble Center Cemetery south of Lyman. A time of food and fellowship with Carolyn’s family, will be held at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold, following the services at the cemetery, until 2:00 PM. A memorial fund has been established in Carolyn’s name. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.

