Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle Shears Hydrant, Then Crashes into Auto Zone Store
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A single vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant sending water gushing then continued on, plowing into an Auto Zone storefront at Ming and Ash Road in the city of Bakersfield at approximately 11:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Bakersfield Police Department detained the vehicle’s single occupant who...
CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
Antelope Valley Press
Man assaulted with wooden stick in Palmdale
PALMDALE — A man was assaulted, early Friday, and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antelope Valley Press
Man hit, killed by freight train
PALMDALE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train, near the Palmdale Transit Center, early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision with the northbound train occurred just before 5 a.m., near the Metrolink station on Clock Tower Plaza...
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale.
Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
Antelope Valley Press
Man killed in head-on collision on east side
LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Palmdale man was killed in a head-on collision, early Monday morning, on the Valley’s east side, California Highway Patrol officials reported. Miguel Amaya, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan west on Avenue O, west of 220th Street East, at approximately 1:15 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Honda, for undetermined reasons, crossed into his lane and the two cars collided, officials reported.
theavtimes.com
Details released on head-on collision in the AV, deceased driver ID’d
Authorities Thursday released more information on the two-vehicle crash that happened in the Antelope Valley area Monday afternoon, which left one driver dead and another with major injuries. The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on Avenue O west of 220th Street East, according to a California Highway...
Popculture
Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road
Friends and family are mourning the loss of beloved local Californian musician Larry Petree and his wife of more than 60 years, Betty. The couple was found dead on Sunday, Aug. 21 on a desert road in California after their car seemingly broke down in the Mojave desert. Petree, 88, played pedal steel guitar and performed with local bands including The Soda Crackers.
Antelope Valley Press
Fire razes longtime Lancaster store
LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP holding checkpoint in Fort Tejon area
The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon office is planning a DUI and driver's license checkpoint for Saturday, according to a CHP news release. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday "somewhere within the unincorporated area of Kern County," according to the release.
vvng.com
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
AOL Corp
Country musician Larry Petree and wife found dead in car on desert road, CA police say
The city of Bakersfield, California, is mourning after the shocking deaths of country musician Larry Petree and his wife Betty Petree. The married couple of over 60 years were found dead at their car on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2 p.m, according to KGET.
KGET 17
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
Antelope Valley Press
Residents not certain about Mojave port
MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
Bakersfield Now
'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
Bakersfield Now
Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs
MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies found in vehicle near Cal City, no "criminal activity" suspected: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after 2 p.m. Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street,...
Comments / 0