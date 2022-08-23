ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Antelope Valley Press

Man assaulted with wooden stick in Palmdale

PALMDALE — A man was assaulted, early Friday, and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
PALMDALE, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man hit, killed by freight train

PALMDALE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train, near the Palmdale Transit Center, early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision with the northbound train occurred just before 5 a.m., near the Metrolink station on Clock Tower Plaza...
PALMDALE, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man killed in head-on collision on east side

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Palmdale man was killed in a head-on collision, early Monday morning, on the Valley’s east side, California Highway Patrol officials reported. Miguel Amaya, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan west on Avenue O, west of 220th Street East, at approximately 1:15 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Honda, for undetermined reasons, crossed into his lane and the two cars collided, officials reported.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Details released on head-on collision in the AV, deceased driver ID’d

Authorities Thursday released more information on the two-vehicle crash that happened in the Antelope Valley area Monday afternoon, which left one driver dead and another with major injuries. The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on Avenue O west of 220th Street East, according to a California Highway...
Popculture

Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road

Friends and family are mourning the loss of beloved local Californian musician Larry Petree and his wife of more than 60 years, Betty. The couple was found dead on Sunday, Aug. 21 on a desert road in California after their car seemingly broke down in the Mojave desert. Petree, 88, played pedal steel guitar and performed with local bands including The Soda Crackers.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fire razes longtime Lancaster store

LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
Bakersfield Californian

CHP holding checkpoint in Fort Tejon area

The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon office is planning a DUI and driver's license checkpoint for Saturday, according to a CHP news release. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday "somewhere within the unincorporated area of Kern County," according to the release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
OILDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Residents not certain about Mojave port

MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 bodies found in vehicle near Cal City, no "criminal activity" suspected: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after 2 p.m. Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street,...

