ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

'Live Free Or Die,' Chinese Creatively Protest Xi Jinping's Zero-COVID Policy And Tight Control

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNZgd_0hRkjBi500

Chinese citizens in Beijing are creatively hitting out at President Xi Jinping and his Communist Party for the government's zero-COVID policy and strict control around the country.

What Happened: Citizens from in and around Beijing shared on social media that a series of graffiti have been drawn by people in the city’s various PCR testing stations, which criticize the government for its handling of COVID-19.

This came when the Chinese government was cracking down on people criticizing its COVID-19 policy. And to avoid being in legal trouble, the protestors chose to write only "one word only at each location, so it doesn't mean anything,” Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activist, and author, said in a social media post.

However, combined, they read: "It's been 3 years, I feel numbed" and "Live Free or Die."

Meanwhile, the Xi-led Chinese government is reportedly using an arbitrary detention apparatus to combat fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 in Xinjiang and Tibet — to avoid public displays of anger like those seen earlier during the lockdown in Shanghai and Beijing.

The broad surveillance measures are helping the Chinese authorities enforce lockdown rules among people long at risk of arbitrary detention.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region

China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#The Xi#Protest#Communist Party#Pcr#Ccp Xijinping#Zerocovid#Jenniferatntd
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
maritime-executive.com

Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests

A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
WORLD
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy