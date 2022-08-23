Read full article on original website
3 Reasons to Roll Your Old 401(k) Into an IRA
Over 24 million Americans own "forgotten" 401(k) accounts. Your 401(k) is likely charging you fees every year your money stays there. Many IRAs offer more investment options than 401(k) plan providers. Get organized by rolling over all your old 401(k)s into a single IRA.
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
Your savings account is the perfect home for your emergency fund. You may want to put money for other purposes in a different account. The advantages of doing so include tax breaks and easier access if you have a big bill coming up.
Should You Take Social Security Early Before It Runs Out of Money?
The trust funds that support Social Security could run out of money in the mid-2030s. However, there are reasons not to panic and assume that your benefits will be cut in the future.
Social Security COLA: 3 Things All Retirees Need to Know for 2023
Seniors are on track to receive one of the highest cost-of-living adjustments in decades. This could result in significantly larger checks each month. However, there's an important downside to consider, too.
Just Because You Have Money in an IRA or 401(k), Doesn't Mean It's Invested -- Here's Why
There is no investment called "Roth IRA." Tori Dunlap, the Financial Feminist, is on a mission to teach women to invest. She notes that it isn't enough just to put money into a retirement account; you have to choose investments within the account.
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year
Nearly 90% of current retirees rely on their Social Security income to make ends meet. In less than two months, the final puzzle piece will be in place to calculate Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. Despite a historic expected increase in monthly benefits, COLA has proved to be
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever
Apple's ecosystem connects users to the digital economy. Coca-Cola's dependable dividend can compound returns.
3 People Who Could Be Eligible for More Social Security Benefits
Retirement benefits aren't the only checks administered by the Social Security Administration. Every person in your household should explore all the benefits open to them.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy.
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program.
Buying a Used Car? Dave Ramsey Says You Should Ask These 6 Questions
It's important to get the right information before making a car purchase. Buying a used car could save you money compared to buying a new one. It's important to be confident in a used car purchase and understand the costs involved.
If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These
Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
Is Social Security About to See a Fundamental Change?
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) recently claimed Social Security funding should not be a mandatory part of our country's annual budget. This would mean funding for the program would be at the discretion of a Congressional vote each year. While this could fundamentally change Social Security, there are logical reasons why
3 Social Security Shocks to Gear Up For
Social Security may not provide all of the income you expect it to. As changes to the program come down the pike, some seniors may be in for an unpleasant surprise.
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $4,626 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 5 Years
Triple-net lease REITs are conservative stocks that are less sensitive to the economic boom and bust cycle. Regulated utilities are highly conservative income stocks.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Everything You Need to Know
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Biden Administration has released the details of...
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold.
3 Ways to Safely Invest During a Bear Market
While the market has been rebounding lately, stock prices could have further to fall. The right strategy is key to protecting your money in a bear market.
How Would This Massive Proposed Social Security Change Impact Retirees?
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wants to let Congress decide each year the amount of funding for Social Security. This proposal would eliminate automatic cost-of-living adjustments and potentially have more far-reaching impacts. While some changes to Social Security are likely over the next few years, this idea appears to have very
