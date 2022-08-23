Read full article on original website
American Indian Culture Day coming to Indian Trail
INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail, in partnership with the Metrolina Native American Association, is hosting an American Indian Culture Day on Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Carolina Courts (240 Chestnut Parkway). The event will showcase Native American dancing, art and food representing...
Hardison, Myers to receive The Women In American History Award
CHARLOTTE – The Halifax Convention Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will award Carol Hardison and Caroline Myers on Sept. 8 with the DAR's Women in American History Award for their decades long service working to improve the lives of those in need. Hardison works as...
Charlotte FC surprises students with shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors
MATTHEWS – Academy Sports + Outdoor gave students with the Charlotte Police Athletic League a $150 gift card and the opportunity to do some back-to-school shopping alongside Charlotte FC players Aug. 24 at the Matthews store. Academy Sports + Outdoors carries backpacks, footwear, apparel and team sports gear. The...
Bank of America clients’ 1B digital logins in July mark highest month ever
CHARLOTTE – Bank of America clients are increasingly relying on the company’s digital solutions to manage their finances. Clients logged into the company’s digital platforms nearly 1 billion times in July, the highest month ever. This follows a record 2.8 billion digital logins in the second quarter, up 11% year-over-year.
Queens Men’s Soccer set to open season against Memphis
CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s soccer team is set to begin their Division 1 journey Aug. 26 when they face Memphis at the UAB Soccer for a Cure Classic in Birmingham, Ala. The match will be the first of two at the classic as Queens...
Debris causes sanitary sewer overflow
MONROE – An overflow within the Union County sanitary sewer system on Aug. 23 resulted in an estimated 3,320 gallons of wastewater spilling with 1,660 gallons entering North Fork Crooked Creek. The overflow occurred behind the Union Park Townhomes neighborhood in Stallings. The overflow was not of the magnitude...
Matthews police chief has resigned
MATTHEWS – Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington submitted his resignation effective Aug. 26, to retire from law enforcement and pursue another opportunity, according to the town. Pennington has served as the police chief since January 2018. "One of the highlights of my career was serving the great Town of...
