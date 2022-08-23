Read full article on original website
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
You must be 21 or older to buy whipped cream canisters in NY under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
Injured Little League player’s surgery to replace skull ‘went perfectly,’ family says
A Utah Little League player is resting after surgery to replace his skull this morning “went perfectly,” his family reported. “He has been awake and is now resting in his room,” the family wrote in a message on Facebook. “He has to [spend] 1 night in the PICU [pediatric intensive care unit].
Dispute at Pa. mall ends when woman pulls out gun
A dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls on Thursday ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety, authorities said. Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired by the woman who...
How’d you like to live at the mall? It’ll be possible in N.J.
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center with apartments took a step forward this week when the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
Rabies vaccine airdrop in Pa., other states aims to halt wildlife spread of deadly virus
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn’t...
Pennsylvania’s top individual high school football performances from Friday night’s openers
The following is a look at the top performances reported from around Pennsylvania for games played Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Think we missed someone? Let us know at @SportsByBLinder on Twitter.
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Vote Scott Perry out of office | PennLive letters
Scott Perry has shown his hand. Perry’s allegiance is to the man at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not with the state of Pennsylvania, the Constitution, or the nation. We need to get away from partisan groups. They have people attacking the Capitol while calling themselves “patriots,” senators claiming to support or follow the Constitution who swear fealty to a man who shredded the Constitution every day he was in office, and people just inventing stuff like “AR-15s are an individual constitutional right.”
Pa. journalist ordered to provide info on net worth in ex-coach’s defamation suit
WILLIAMSPORT – A radio group and a Williamsport journalist have been ordered to disclose information on their wealth in a defamation suit in which they are defendants. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt ruled Monday that Colonial Radio Group and Todd Bartley of Williamsport need to provide that because it could be relevant if punitive damages become an issue.
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
E. coli illnesses possibly linked to lettuce at Wendy’s more than double: CDC
The number of people infected with an ongoing outbreak of E. coli in four states has more than doubled in a week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak is potentially linked to romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants. Since last Friday, Aug. 19, 47...
State funding boosts will help make schools safer this year | Opinion
As kids across Pennsylvania say goodbye to summer and prepare for the academic year ahead, school districts are identifying ways to make buildings and classrooms safer for their return – thanks to an historic boost in state funding for school safety and mental health resources. The last time I...
Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at War College: news report
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate Army uniform while an active duty officer and faculty member at the Army War College in Carlisle, according to a report by the Reuters news agency. The photo, taken in 2014, shows Mastriano, in what appears to be a grey...
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (8/26/22)
The regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Steel-High is slated to get the season going at 5:30 p.m. vs. Bishop Canevin in Chambersburg. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t see...
Many with opioid addiction still don’t get treatment medication: study
Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren’t getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found. And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it’s difficult to estimate the true...
