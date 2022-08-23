ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

rtands.com

L.A. Metro line extension in the running to receive much needed funding for completion

There have been a lot of hands trying to reach for California’s $97 billion state surplus, and some will be slapped away. Officials are trying to land some of the bonus money to help build a 3.2-mile extension of a light rail line, called the L line, into San Bernardino County. The extension would originate in Los Angeles County. Currently, there is a nearly $750 million funding gap for the project, and there has been a scramble trying to get the needed money. State legislators tried to get some earmarked in the state budget, but that attempt failed. The extension will have to go up against other rail projects in a battle for remaining dollars.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man hit, killed by freight train

PALMDALE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train, near the Palmdale Transit Center, early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision with the northbound train occurred just before 5 a.m., near the Metrolink station on Clock Tower Plaza...
PALMDALE, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Residents not certain about Mojave port

MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
MOJAVE, CA
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster continuing its work on Avenue K

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster is continuing work on the new recycled waterline that runs underground along Avenue K. Work began, Wednesday, on the next stage of construction, which will involve extending the recycled waterline from the 12th Street West intersection. Traffic restrictions will extend from 15th to 12th streets west.​
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man assaulted with wooden stick in Palmdale

PALMDALE — A man was assaulted, early Friday, and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

One vehicle overturned on Highway 14

One vehicle overturned as a result of a collision with a dirt embankment on Highway 14 on Thursday morning, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. “We have an active incident of a solo vehicle Sedan that collided with the dirt embankment and rolled several times,” wrote Josh Greengard, spokesman for Newhall CHP, to The Signal.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sb-american.com

Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program

Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
Antelope Valley Press

Lost Angels plan giveaway of classic pickup truck

LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class. Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council approves new eviction protections

Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Desert flooding damages LA to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

