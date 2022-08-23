Read full article on original website
L.A. Metro line extension in the running to receive much needed funding for completion
There have been a lot of hands trying to reach for California’s $97 billion state surplus, and some will be slapped away. Officials are trying to land some of the bonus money to help build a 3.2-mile extension of a light rail line, called the L line, into San Bernardino County. The extension would originate in Los Angeles County. Currently, there is a nearly $750 million funding gap for the project, and there has been a scramble trying to get the needed money. State legislators tried to get some earmarked in the state budget, but that attempt failed. The extension will have to go up against other rail projects in a battle for remaining dollars.
Antelope Valley Press
Man hit, killed by freight train
PALMDALE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train, near the Palmdale Transit Center, early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision with the northbound train occurred just before 5 a.m., near the Metrolink station on Clock Tower Plaza...
scvnews.com
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
Antelope Valley Press
Residents not certain about Mojave port
MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster continuing its work on Avenue K
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster is continuing work on the new recycled waterline that runs underground along Avenue K. Work began, Wednesday, on the next stage of construction, which will involve extending the recycled waterline from the 12th Street West intersection. Traffic restrictions will extend from 15th to 12th streets west.
Antelope Valley Press
Man assaulted with wooden stick in Palmdale
PALMDALE — A man was assaulted, early Friday, and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Owner of Mini Cooper that hit moped rider comes forward after downtown LA hit-and-run
The owner of a Mini Cooper that struck a moped rider in downtown Los Angeles and fled has now come forward, the LAPD says.
signalscv.com
One vehicle overturned on Highway 14
One vehicle overturned as a result of a collision with a dirt embankment on Highway 14 on Thursday morning, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. “We have an active incident of a solo vehicle Sedan that collided with the dirt embankment and rolled several times,” wrote Josh Greengard, spokesman for Newhall CHP, to The Signal.
sb-american.com
Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program
Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
LA Mayor Garcetti Signs Executive Directive on City's Procurement Process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that seeks to make the city's contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Antelope Valley Press
Lost Angels plan giveaway of classic pickup truck
LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class. Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council approves new eviction protections
Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
Antelope Valley Press
Desert flooding damages LA to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round of...
High school students surprise LA teacher with car, gas, insurance
The math teacher Julio Castro takes the bus to get to work, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. His students decided to surprise him with a new car.
