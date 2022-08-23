Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Get Swept Up returns to Starkville on Wednesday
On Wednesday, August 31, the Starkville Greater Development Partnership is going to be hosting its nineteenth annual Get Swept Up. This community event is designed to help Starkville pick up litter and get cleaned up before the first Mississippi State football game of the season. Volunteers will take to the streets to help Starkville put on its best face on Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Starkville Daily News
Georgia on the mind of the Volunteers
In a rare Saturday scheduled game, the Vols are in Carrollton, Georgia, getting set to take on the Trinity Collegiate Titans of South Carolina. Today’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (Mississippi time) on the University of West Georgia campus. All week Starkville Academy head football coach Chase Nicholson...
wcbi.com
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
Mississippi Top 10: Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside ready to lead No. 6 Starkville Yellow Jackets
The big question around Starkville this off-season has been whether or not the Yellow Jackets can take the next step after falling short in the 6A North Championship a year ago. The answer may take a couple of weeks to come into focus, but on paper, they are as good as anybody. The Yellow Jackets ...
wcbi.com
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
Starkville Daily News
Mississippi State football
Having an experienced center is a weapon that every line coach in the country would take. Mi…
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
wtva.com
In The Trenches: Noxubee County Tigers
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) -- After back to back trips to the state finals, Noxubee County got bounced in the 2nd round in 2021. The Tigers are hungry to get back to the championship.
Starkville Daily News
Chargers lose decision to Tigers
Winona quarterback Chase Richardson scored five rushing touchdowns and passed for another as the Tigers outscored the Chargers 40-29 at Starkville’s Yellow Jacket Stadium. The game was played at the home of the Yellow Jackets because of poor field conditions with recent rain at Dale Davidson Field in Ackerman.
Commercial Dispatch
County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation
Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
wtva.com
Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Picou's salary is higher than what Gov. Tate Reeves makes. The governor earns $122,160 annually, and that will jump to $160,000 in...
Starkville Daily News
Wolverines start season on a good note
MABEN – The East Webster Wolverines kicked off their 2022 campaign on a high note, dismantling the South Pontotoc Cougars 35-7. Thanks to a great showing on defense and timely scoring on offense, East Webster was able to start the new season 1-0. For more on this story, read...
mississippifreepress.org
Prairie Arts Festival Spotlights West Point’s Creative Legacy
Amid colorful wisteria trees, a pair of tractors pull two sets of painted miniature trains depicting scenes of West Point, Miss. These Prairie Arts Trains carry festival-goers through the streets as hundreds of artists from across the South gather at Sally Kate Winters Park in downtown West Point on the tail end of each summer season. Paintings, sculptures and crafts line the sidewalks of Commerce Street, live music resounding nearby.
wcbi.com
Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Foxhole Comics and Games coming to Columbus
While walking downtown Tuesday afternoon, I found childhood memories on the unfinished shelves of Foxhole Comics and Games, a comic book and fantasy game store located at 109 Fifth Street S. Owner Daniel Criddle named the business after his 22 years in the military, in which he currently serves as...
Starkville Daily News
Friday Night Under The Lights: Jackets meet the Falcons
The Yellow Jackets haven’t played a different team since the spring due to the fact that last week’s jamboree at Louisville was canceled thanks to weather. Columbus High School is the first team on the docket and the two teams will meet tonight to start the year. Jones...
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
Starkville Daily News
Jackets shut out Falcons 28-0
Rain has been an issue in the area for the last couple of weeks and did its damage to the field at Columbus High School. Coupled with the cleats on the grass and some sliding along the way and it deteriorated throughout the game. The Jackets did their job early...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
wcbi.com
Biden’s student loan forgiveness and eligibility
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI ) – As President Biden rolls out student loan forgiveness plans, the question is, who qualifies?. Reactions were swift on social media. While some people are excited about the debt forgiveness plan, others aren’t as thrilled. But even some of them are eager to find...
