Recent rains helped ease Texas’ drought, but the state is quite dry. The latest map released Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 95 percent of the state is in some drought stage, down from 97 percent last week. Regarding the worst drought categories, D3s and D4s, about 43 percent of the state falls in those two, down from last week’s 62 percent. Only about five percent of the state was considered dry in the D-0 and D-1 stages.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO