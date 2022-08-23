Read full article on original website
Texas Drought Continues Despite Rain
Recent rains helped ease Texas’ drought, but the state is quite dry. The latest map released Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 95 percent of the state is in some drought stage, down from 97 percent last week. Regarding the worst drought categories, D3s and D4s, about 43 percent of the state falls in those two, down from last week’s 62 percent. Only about five percent of the state was considered dry in the D-0 and D-1 stages.
Oklahoma Execution Slated For This (Thursday) Morning
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has refused to stop the execution of James Coddington of Choctaw, scheduled at 10:00 this morning. A court condemned him for murdering his friend, Albert Hale, 75, 25 years ago, because Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine. Stitt declined to grant clemency, even though the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended that the state commute his sentence to Life in Prison.
