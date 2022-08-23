Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Garces Memorial runs to victory over Paraclete
LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team experienced a different kind of disappointment while leaving the field on Friday night, but at least this week the Spirits played a full two halves of football. Paraclete was plagued by miscues and penalties in a 41-7 loss to Garces Memorial at Marauder...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale cruises past Burroughs
PALMDALE — Palmdale’s Amour Gipson wanted to make sure first-year head coach Anthony Coleman’s first game at his alma mater was a memorable one.
Antelope Valley Press
Boron gets last shot, but falls to Mira Monte
BORON — Boron completely dominated the game. It outplayed Mira Monte for most of the game. Unfortunately, the only thing that mattered was the final score.
Antelope Valley Press
Fun finale
PALMDALE — Two high school runners finished first for the men and women at the final race of the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series on Thursday, as they prepare for their senior year of varsity cross country. Knight senior Miguel Soria and Quartz Hill senior Laisette Rachal will...
Antelope Valley Press
Mistakes cost Knight in loss to Simi Valley
PALMDALE — One might look at the final score and say, “Wow, Knight got beat pretty bad.”. But as first-year head coach Timothy Brandon said, “It didn’t paint the whole picture; it painted an ugly picture, but it didn’t paint the whole picture.”
Antelope Valley Press
Desert flooding damages LA to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round of...
Antelope Valley Press
Lost Angels plan giveaway of classic pickup truck
LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class. Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.
Antelope Valley Press
Man assaulted with wooden stick in Palmdale
PALMDALE — A man was assaulted, early Friday, and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
Antelope Valley Press
Friends, fans in shock over death of local steel guitar legend Petree
CALIFORNIA CITY — It wasn’t supposed to end like this for local steel guitar master and Bakersfield Sound legend Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree. “At this moment, I’m not sure exactly what happened,” Laurie Sanders, Larry Petree’s cousin, told The Californian, on Tuesday.
Antelope Valley Press
Livestock auction record in sight
LANCASTER — The 67th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction was a rousing success, organizers said, with the potential to break even last year’s record amount raised. The auction, which was held, Thursday, at the R. Rex Parris Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, is the culmination of months of hard work for the members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations who raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for the event.
Antelope Valley Press
Residents not certain about Mojave port
MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
Antelope Valley Press
Man hit, killed by freight train
PALMDALE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train, near the Palmdale Transit Center, early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision with the northbound train occurred just before 5 a.m., near the Metrolink station on Clock Tower Plaza...
Antelope Valley Press
Man killed in head-on collision on east side
LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Palmdale man was killed in a head-on collision, early Monday morning, on the Valley’s east side, California Highway Patrol officials reported. Miguel Amaya, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan west on Avenue O, west of 220th Street East, at approximately 1:15 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Honda, for undetermined reasons, crossed into his lane and the two cars collided, officials reported.
Antelope Valley Press
End-of-summer community resource fair scheduled
PALMDALE — Palmdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church and African Communities Public Health Coalition will host an end-of-summer community resource fair, on Sunday, geared toward raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco in Black and Latino communities and other community resources. The resource fair is scheduled, from 10 a.m. to...
Antelope Valley Press
Fire razes longtime Lancaster store
LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
Antelope Valley Press
Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint set for Friday
LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint, on Friday, at an undisclosed location. The checkpoint will be held between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., officials said.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster continuing its work on Avenue K
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster is continuing work on the new recycled waterline that runs underground along Avenue K. Work began, Wednesday, on the next stage of construction, which will involve extending the recycled waterline from the 12th Street West intersection. Traffic restrictions will extend from 15th to 12th streets west.
Antelope Valley Press
Baby formula to be given away at two events
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby, announced, in May, a plan to distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula to Lancaster families impacted by the current nationwide formula shortage. After a weeklong distribution, the city has announced that additional formula has arrived and is ready for...
Antelope Valley Press
City Council appoints new members to commissions
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council appointed new members to the Planning Commission, Social Equity Commission and Criminal Justice Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor R. Rex Parris nominated each of the appointees and the Council unanimously confirmed them.
