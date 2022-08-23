ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosamond, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Garces Memorial runs to victory over Paraclete

LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team experienced a different kind of disappointment while leaving the field on Friday night, but at least this week the Spirits played a full two halves of football. Paraclete was plagued by miscues and penalties in a 41-7 loss to Garces Memorial at Marauder...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale cruises past Burroughs

PALMDALE — Palmdale’s Amour Gipson wanted to make sure first-year head coach Anthony Coleman’s first game at his alma mater was a memorable one.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fun finale

PALMDALE — Two high school runners finished first for the men and women at the final race of the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series on Thursday, as they prepare for their senior year of varsity cross country. Knight senior Miguel Soria and Quartz Hill senior Laisette Rachal will...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mistakes cost Knight in loss to Simi Valley

PALMDALE — One might look at the final score and say, “Wow, Knight got beat pretty bad.”. But as first-year head coach Timothy Brandon said, “It didn’t paint the whole picture; it painted an ugly picture, but it didn’t paint the whole picture.”
Antelope Valley Press

Desert flooding damages LA to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lost Angels plan giveaway of classic pickup truck

LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class. Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man assaulted with wooden stick in Palmdale

PALMDALE — A man was assaulted, early Friday, and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Friends, fans in shock over death of local steel guitar legend Petree

CALIFORNIA CITY — It wasn’t supposed to end like this for local steel guitar master and Bakersfield Sound legend Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree. “At this moment, I’m not sure exactly what happened,” Laurie Sanders, Larry Petree’s cousin, told The Californian, on Tuesday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Livestock auction record in sight

LANCASTER — The 67th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction was a rousing success, organizers said, with the potential to break even last year’s record amount raised. The auction, which was held, Thursday, at the R. Rex Parris Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, is the culmination of months of hard work for the members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations who raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for the event.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Residents not certain about Mojave port

MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man hit, killed by freight train

PALMDALE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train, near the Palmdale Transit Center, early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision with the northbound train occurred just before 5 a.m., near the Metrolink station on Clock Tower Plaza...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man killed in head-on collision on east side

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Palmdale man was killed in a head-on collision, early Monday morning, on the Valley’s east side, California Highway Patrol officials reported. Miguel Amaya, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan west on Avenue O, west of 220th Street East, at approximately 1:15 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Honda, for undetermined reasons, crossed into his lane and the two cars collided, officials reported.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

End-of-summer community resource fair scheduled

PALMDALE — Palmdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church and African Communities Public Health Coalition will host an end-of-summer community resource fair, on Sunday, geared toward raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco in Black and Latino communities and other community resources. The resource fair is scheduled, from 10 a.m. to...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fire razes longtime Lancaster store

LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
Antelope Valley Press

Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint set for Friday

LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint, on Friday, at an undisclosed location. The checkpoint will be held between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., officials said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster continuing its work on Avenue K

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster is continuing work on the new recycled waterline that runs underground along Avenue K. Work began, Wednesday, on the next stage of construction, which will involve extending the recycled waterline from the 12th Street West intersection. Traffic restrictions will extend from 15th to 12th streets west.​
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Baby formula to be given away at two events

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby, announced, in May, a plan to distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula to Lancaster families impacted by the current nationwide formula shortage. After a weeklong distribution, the city has announced that additional formula has arrived and is ready for...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City Council appoints new members to commissions

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council appointed new members to the Planning Commission, Social Equity Commission and Criminal Justice Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor R. Rex Parris nominated each of the appointees and the Council unanimously confirmed them.
LANCASTER, CA

