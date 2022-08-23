Read full article on original website
This week in COVID: Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech, Paxlovid study shows no benefit for certain adults, Fauci to retire
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech for infringing patents related to mRNA technology; Paxlovid may not benefit adults 45 to 60; and more updates.
Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in adults under 65, study finds
Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, appears to provide little or no benefit for adults 40 to 65, according to a new study.
Will We Need Another COVID Vaccine Soon? Here's What We Know About BA.5 Boosters
Health officials are asking for new boosters that will target the BA.5 subvariant to be rolled out this fall. COVID-19 is still making people sick and leading to hospitalizations and deaths. The older vaccine formulas are still effective at preventing severe disease, but the mutating virus is whittling some of that protection away.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 73 percent effective in children under 5
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was 73.2 percent effective against the disease in children under 5, the company said Tuesday. The company touted the data as reinforcing the importance of the vaccine, which was authorized in June, after months of waiting for a vaccine for the youngest children. The effectiveness is...
Why Did We Need COVID Vaccines if the TB Vaccine Offers Protection?
A new study found that three doses of a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) were 92% effective at preventing COVID-19 in patients with type 1 diabetes. It’s long been known that the TB vaccine (BCG) offers broad protection against different pathogens because of the type of immune response it prompts in the body.
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
An Entirely New Virus Causing Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease in Children Identified
India Doctors have issued an alert about a new virus known as ‘tomato flu,’ which has sickened dozens of children. It is believed that the infection, which was discovered in May in Kerala in the southern state, is a novel strain of the hand, foot, and mouth disease.
Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
California woman alleges Daily Harvest meal made her so ill that doctors had to remove her gallbladder, lawsuit says
Daily Harvest recalled its "French Lentil and Leek Crumbles" product after people said it made them sick. Now people are suing the company.
CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022
August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
Black and Latino Americans make up most new HIV cases but only a small portion of PrEP users
Story at a glance New data from AIDSvu, a HIV mapping project from Emory University, shows that Black and Hispanic Americans only make up 14 and 17 percent, respectively, of PrEP users. Meanwhile, Black Americans and Latinos accounted for 42 percent and 27 percent, respectively, of new HIV diagnoses in 2021. White Americans accounted for…
Life-saving COVID-19 treatments didn't make it to US patients recently infected, study finds
Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, two leading COVID-19 antiviral medications, are life-saving drugs that have been shown to reduce deaths, in Paxlovid's case, by a factor of 10 in the most severe cases. However, according to new research published Wednesday by the COVID States Project, the two treatments have been vastly underutilized...
FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active
The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
Monkeys could hold the key to a future vaccine for all COVID variants and the original SARS virus
Scientists created a COVID-19 vaccine for rhesus monkeys. Plot twist: It offered equal protection from most variants, like Omicron—and the original SARS virus, too.
SARS-CoV-2 has evolved an incubation time more like seasonal coronaviruses
The incubation period for COVID-19—the time between when SARS-CoV-2 first infects a person and when resulting COVID-19 symptoms first appear—has gradually shortened as the pandemic has stretched on and the virus has mutated. That's according to a new meta-analysis published this week in JAMA Network Open by researchers in Beijing, who harvested data on over 8,000 patients from 142 COVID-19 studies.
COVID Virus’ Incubation Time Gets Shorter With Each New Variant
TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you get infected with COVID-19, the time from infection to possible onset of symptoms -- the incubation period -- is significantly shorter now than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, new research shows. Researchers in China who looked at data...
