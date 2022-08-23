ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Safety tips to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses after heavy rains

By Samuel Harasimowicz
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas - Monsoon season in the Borderland runs from the end of June through September, leaving behind standing water and can bring mosquitoes along with it.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water and can carry diseases, including West Nile Virus.

On August 16th, the city of El Paso reported 2 confirmed West Nile cases, one of a man in 60's with no underlying health conditions, living in the 79932 zip code. The second case was a woman in her 80's with underlying health conditions.

Last year, the city of El Paso had 18 confirmed West Nile Virus cases, with 2 being fatal.

The CDC says most people will never experience symptoms with 1 out of 5 cases will have symptoms like fever or headache, while 1 out of every 150 cases can have severe symptoms, possibility leading to death.

According to the city, the best ways to stay safe is by following "the 4 D's", which are;

DEET – Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone. Also, to make sure you follow instructions written on the sprays.

DRESS – When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing so it’s recommended to spray your clothes with repellent.

DUSK and DAWN – Avoid being outside during peak mosquito bite times, around sunrise and sunset.

DRAIN – Empty anything holding standing water, which could be buckets, pool covers, flower pots, etc.

While severe cases are extremely rare, the consequences can be devastating, according to Dr. Ogechika Alozie.

"Polio like symptoms, where they lose function of. their lower limbs, they can immense fatigue or lethargy, they can have what's called a meningitis liked picture, head and neck stiffness," are some of the severest symptoms in the worst case, said Dr. Alozie.

The CDC has more information that you can find here .

El Paso, TX
