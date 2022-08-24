ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd eye moves for Kevin Trapp and Yann Sommer in pursuit of ball-playing goalkeeper

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXZKJ_0hRkhs9Y00

Manchester United are considering moves for Eintracht Frankfurt 's Kevin Trapp and Borussia Monchengladbach 's Yann Sommer to give Erik ten Hag the option of a ball-playing goalkeeper, as they also pursue a deal for Ajax 's Antony.

The Dutch coach was hugely encouraged by David De Gea 's performance in the momentum-shifting 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday, and especially his willingness to come off his line, but has been considering the safety net of an alternative choice.

Trapp is especially interested in the move but Frankfurt would not sell for less than €10m and would be aggravated by having to pursue a replacement this late in the window.

The poor start to the season had seen Ten Hag demand reinforcements in key areas, with Monday's win over Liverpool now strengthening his hand as he is able to point to what is possible, following bold selection calls. He is still insistent on another forward and a full-back.

United remain in pursuit of Antony , but Ajax have set a huge price of over £75m for a player with limited experience. The deal is now entirely dependent on the two clubs settling on a price, as virtually everything is agreed with the Brazilian international himself.

Ajax's own position is weakened by Antony's willingness to leave, right down to training on his own.

United meanwhile retain an interest in PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo but that deal is only seen likely at this point if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves - something that is entirely dependent on a buyer that is acceptable to the player coming in. As it is, only Sporting have shown concrete interest, and the Portuguese is reluctant to drop back down to the Super Liga at this stage of his career.

There has also been interest in Barcelona's Sergiño Dest but any move may come late in the window.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yann Sommer
Person
Sergiño Dest
Person
David De Gea
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kevin Trapp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Eintracht Frankfurt#Ajax#Dutch#Brazilian#Psv Eindhoven
The Independent

Football legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin lay flowers at scene of Liverpool shooting

Football legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin have laid floral wreath tributes to Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Dovecot, after the youngster was shot dead.Representing their respective teams, Liverpool FC and Everton, the pair wore red and blue ties, and left flowers in matching colours.‘RIP Olivia. No words will lessen the pain or explain such a tragedy’, the card from Everton read, while Liverpool’s tribute added: ‘You’ll never walk alone.’Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the murder as a ‘tragedy’ during an earlier press conference on Friday (26 August).Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Sports

Inter drops first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan dropped its first points of the fledgling Serie A when it lost at Lazio 3-1 on Friday. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes after Inter forward Lautaro Martínez cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s opener.
SOCCER
The Independent

Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham

Steven Gerrard has warned Aston Villa to underestimate West Ham at their peril.The Hammers are bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening three games.They go to Villa Park on Sunday but Gerrard is wary of the visitors despite their poor start to the season.He said: “It will be very difficult if we go into the game complacent or think that West Ham, because they’ve had an indifferent start, are not going to be a tough challenge.“We’ll certainly respect our opponent and the coaching staff that are coming into town.“The atmosphere at Villa Park against Everton was superb. We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

SWPL: Rangers & Glasgow City join Celtic at summit

Rangers and Glasgow City have joined Celtic at the top of SWPL1 after midweek wins over Hearts and Dundee United respectively. Last season's top two were in Champions League action on Sunday, leading to these matches being rearranged for Wednesday. And City wasted no time, going 5-0 up on Utd...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
The Independent

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve

Antonio Conte has been impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve during his first few weeks at Tottenham but the full-back is expected to miss out on a return to his old club Nottingham Forest.Spurs travel to the City Ground on Sunday to take on Steve Cooper’s side, who won promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last season.Defender Spence was integral to Forest’s success and played 46 times on loan from Middlesbrough, which saw Tottenham spend an initial £12.5m on securing his services in July.Conte immediately preached patience with the 22-year-old and while he was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
UEFA
BBC

Bellingham 'would be ideal' for Liverpool

Liverpool's strong links with Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham continue. There are suggestions the Reds could try to part-exchange midfielder Naby Keita for the 19-year-old former Birmingham City player. Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I’d say in the next 12 to 24 months...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester City will look to create momentum from the second-half display in their 3-3 draw with Newcastle last weekend as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad.It was ultimately two points dropped for Pep Guardiola’s normally flawless side but given that they battled back from 3-1 down, while presumptive title rivals Liverpool have has such a dismal start to the Premier League season, the result can be seen as a real positive.City had another 3-3 draw a few days later - in a midweek friendly with Barcelona at the Camp Nou - in a game that gave crucial minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy