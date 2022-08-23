As fears of a possible full-blown recession grow, anxious Americans are taking action to prepare their finances, according to a new survey released by Bankrate. The survey found that 74% of respondents are actively taking steps to prepare for an economic downturn. About 47% of respondents surveyed are spending less on discretionary purchases, 35% are saving more for emergencies, 30% are paying down credit card debt, 24% looking for additional or more stable income, 19% saving more for retirement and 4% are doing something else. Twenty-six percent said they were not taking steps to get their finances ready.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO