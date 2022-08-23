Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Americans prepare for possible recession
As fears of a possible full-blown recession grow, anxious Americans are taking action to prepare their finances, according to a new survey released by Bankrate. The survey found that 74% of respondents are actively taking steps to prepare for an economic downturn. About 47% of respondents surveyed are spending less on discretionary purchases, 35% are saving more for emergencies, 30% are paying down credit card debt, 24% looking for additional or more stable income, 19% saving more for retirement and 4% are doing something else. Twenty-six percent said they were not taking steps to get their finances ready.
FOXBusiness
As inflation cuts spending, Walmart sweetens savings for subscribers
Walmart is trying to entice shoppers to join its subscription service. The largest US retailer by sales has a new savings program to ramp up demand as the stores grapple with excess inventory. Major retailers across the industry slashed profit expectations for the year as consumers reel in spending, leaving...
FOXBusiness
With workplace's 'quiet quitting' trend, managers must be proactive, attentive
"Quiet quitting," today's newly emerging workplace mindset, describes employees who are doing the bare minimum at work by reducing their commitment, energy and productivity on the job. The path these employees are taking is clear. But the response from manager, team leader or employer is also critical. "On the heels...
Comments / 0