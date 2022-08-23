ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Trump team’s many claims on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

By John A. Tures
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTAPH_0hRkhMLe00
The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to retrieve classified White House documents (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

When the FBI executed a search warrant (not a raid, as Trump’s text to me claims) of classified documents at the former president’s Mar-A-Lago resort, we’ve been given myriad of reasons for why Donald Trump did what he did, even as he’s facing the likelihood of some serious legal trouble.

1) These documents were taken by accident in the January chaos

The first excuse given was that it was a chaotic time in the White House in the final days. It turns out that the president really did expect to stay in office past Jan. 6, further evidence for the committee, and only had a short time to pack. The process was pretty frantic, with aides throwing material into boxes to ship to Mar-A-Lago. This led defenders of the ex-president to claim it was all just an accident. The wrong things were mistakenly taken. Other defenders say it’s hard to know what’s classified and what isn’t sometimes. This excuse is invalidated by the fact that these documents were demanded back as long ago as May. Negotiations had been going on with Trump’s lawyers, and still nearly a dozen boxes of classified documents were at the former President’s private residence.

2) These documents were planted by the FBI

This popular accusation has made the rounds, according to Media Matters, by Trump’s defenders in the media. It’s been invalidated not only by the surveillance evidence, watched by Trump family members, but also every other excuse listed below.

3) Trump was just bringing his work home, like so many hard-working Americans

Amazingly, this new line of Trump defense is trying to flip this to show a bond between Trump and working Americans, bringing work to a golf course and resort. But this argument has no shortage of flaws. First of all, Trump was no longer president, so it’s not “his work” anymore. Also, when you “bring your work home” and the boss doesn’t give permission to do so, that’s a problem. When you refuse to give back those company secrets you took home to your corporation, bad things happen, at least to most Americans.

4) Other presidents took home classified documents

Very quickly, this frequently used “Whataboutism” excuse attempts to claim “everybody does it.” He claimed, without evidence, that Obama took hundreds of millions of documents with him to Chicago, “How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!” And “The Intercept” rushed in to assert that LBJ had done the same when leaving office. Let me know if the excuse “others speed too” gets you out of a ticket.

5) These documents were declassified by Trump

This final “Trump Card” was used by the former president, who claimed to have a “standing order” that any document he actually read would be considered declassified. This argument is undermined by the fact that there is an official procedure for declassification, which doesn’t appear to be followed. Moreover, some U.S. government documents can’t be declassified, no matter what Trump thinks.

Undoubtedly, there will be more such arguments, perhaps claims these documents will be personally confidential, or involve Hunter Biden, and maybe Hillary’s emails. This is just what I have at the writing of this column.

I pray that any damage which may have been done by this potential breach of information is minimal, that our enemies won’t have access to any important data to undermine this country.

Comments / 16

Fanta
3d ago

At this point it’s abundantly clear we very well may have had a president that is a traitor, an apologist of state violence and a robber of public property. These are the worst possible crimes against a nation. Such suspicions MUST be dealt in the legal system before this man is deemed suitable to run for any political post and if found guilty, be locked away. If the nation was forced to revisit the election based upon mere suspicions (with zero issues found), we must find out exactly what went on with the ex presidents actions prior, during and after on 1/6 and why and what did he do or intended to do with the nations classified information. There’s no way these suspicions can be ignored. No way. Bring DT to justice and let the chips fall where they may.

Reply
8
Libby Jane
3d ago

trump can't even keep up with all the lies he's told. Lock Him Up. Lock Him Up.

Reply(2)
13
Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers

In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

Federal government steps in to help pull Missouri out of Medicaid backlog

Federal officials last month approved a plan to help Missouri deal with “ongoing and persistent” delays in processing Medicaid applications that have left the state out of compliance with federal standards for nearly a year. Longtime observers of the state’s Medicaid program say the decision by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to intervene is […] The post Federal government steps in to help pull Missouri out of Medicaid backlog appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The White House#Media Matters
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy