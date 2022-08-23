Read full article on original website
Related
davisvanguard.org
Democracy – Central Park Rally – Sunday 8/28 6-7:30
Hi Neighbors. I too want to sleep better and save democracy. The conclusion that I’ve reached is that it takes a little effort – a text, a letter a phone call – just a little every week to keep the democracy muscles working. Let’s get together and...
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Yolo DA Claims a 70% Re-Arrest Rate for Zero Bail in Yolo County – But the DA’s Analysis Suffers from Glaring Omissions
Woodland, CA – The Yolo County DA has been attacking zero bail almost from its inception in April 2020—the zero-bail provision was in place just over a year from April 2020 until it ended on June 1, 2021. This week, the Yolo County DA’s office announced that it...
davisvanguard.org
Judge Rejects Defense Motion Charging ‘Unacceptable’ Police Action in ‘Forced Blood Draw’ in DUI Arrest
WOODLAND, CA – Judge Peter M. Williams denied a motion to suppress evidence in the case of a 64-year-old woman who was held down by as many as five officers and injured while they attempted to get a blood sample after a misdemeanor driving under the influence arrest earlier this year.
Comments / 0