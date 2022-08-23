ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Daily News

NYC saw more vehicle crash deaths in July since Vision Zero program began — ‘solutions right in front of us,’ says hit-run victim’s brother

People with hopes and dreams died on New York streets at a quicker pace in July than any month since the 2014 start of the city’s Vision Zero effort to eliminate traffic fatalities. Eleven pedestrians died — including a 99-year-old Bronx woman, Bernice Schwartz, struck down the morning of July 27 by a driver making a left turn. Schwartz was thought by her daughter in law to be ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash, cops say

An ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., polices said. Guarionex Torres, 49, was near the corner when he bumped into Jesus Ramirez near W. 44th St., prompting an argument. The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was sprawled out on the ground suffering ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man found dead with mysterious head injuries in Queens alleyway

A man in his 20s was found dead with mysterious head injuries in a Queens alleyway early Sunday, police said. The man’s body was discovered in the alley between a small apartment building and a single-family home on 41st Ave. near 108th St. in Corona about 6 a.m., cops said. He was not carrying ID and cops are working to figure out his identity. The city Medical Examiner will conduct an ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Queens immigrant in her 50s fatally stabbed in her Flushing apartment, NYPD says

A woman was found fatally stabbed in the bedroom of her Queens apartment Saturday, police said. Cops called to the fifth-floor apartment on 41st Road near College Point Blvd. in Flushing found the victim, who is believed to be in her 50s, just before 7 a.m. The woman was knifed multiple times and was lying in a pool of blood beneath her bed, police sources said. She died at the scene. Cops ...
QUEENS, NY

