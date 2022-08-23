ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 3

Related
cbs17

What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fuller Magnet Elementary School renovated ahead of school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — School starts August 29 and students at Fuller Magnet Elementary now have a new place to call home. Thanks to the Continuous Building Plan by Wake County School and funding from the Capital Improvement Plan, students now have a renovated building. Wake County students will...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, NC
Society
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Government
Bladen Journal

Convocation officially kicks off 2022-23 BCS school year

ELIZABETHTOWN — While most children have not returned to school yet, Bladen County Schools has been busy welcoming back Early College students and traditional school staff. Bladen Early College High School welcomed 144 students to class on Aug. 15 as they officially began their 2022-2023 school year. Principal Haley Cheshire is looking forward to a great year with such a wonderful group of students.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumberland County Schools#Volunteers#Backpacks#School Supplies#Charity#The Carolina Panthers#Ccs
cbs17

Cary police show school pride with decorated police cruisers

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is re-decorating a few of its police cruisers to show school spirit and solidarity. The police department gave school administrators their first look at the newly-decorated vehicles during a presentation at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. It has the school’s mascot, color and logo on the front and back of the SUV and there is one for each high school in Cary. The goal was to show school pride but still be a fully functional police cruiser.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
DILLON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy