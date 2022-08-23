Read full article on original website
cbs17
What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
cbs17
Harnett County Schools superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with...
WRAL
School leaders work to address staffing shortage in Cumberland County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. School leaders work to address staffing shortage in Cumberland County. The clock is winding down for thousands of students in central North Carolina to head...
cbs17
Fuller Magnet Elementary School renovated ahead of school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — School starts August 29 and students at Fuller Magnet Elementary now have a new place to call home. Thanks to the Continuous Building Plan by Wake County School and funding from the Capital Improvement Plan, students now have a renovated building. Wake County students will...
Convocation officially kicks off 2022-23 BCS school year
ELIZABETHTOWN — While most children have not returned to school yet, Bladen County Schools has been busy welcoming back Early College students and traditional school staff. Bladen Early College High School welcomed 144 students to class on Aug. 15 as they officially began their 2022-2023 school year. Principal Haley Cheshire is looking forward to a great year with such a wonderful group of students.
PSRC faces another school year of shortages
LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is set to welcome students back to class on Monday in a slightly better position than o
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
cbs17
Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
cbs17
Cary police show school pride with decorated police cruisers
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is re-decorating a few of its police cruisers to show school spirit and solidarity. The police department gave school administrators their first look at the newly-decorated vehicles during a presentation at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. It has the school’s mascot, color and logo on the front and back of the SUV and there is one for each high school in Cary. The goal was to show school pride but still be a fully functional police cruiser.
Fayetteville, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville. The E. E. Smith High School football team will have a game with Cape Fear High School on August 25, 2022, 14:30:00. The Terry Sanford High School football team will have a game with Jack Britt High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
Sanford man $100,000 richer after snagging lucky ticket in Pittsboro
A $30 investment in a scratch-off ticket turned into a near-unbelievable return for Juan Jauregui of Sanford.
Vending machines with free NARCAN kits installed in Cumberland County Detention Center
All the NARCAN vending machines at the Cumberland County Detention Center will be accessible around the clock.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
Cumberland County schools to request state grant to build new high school
The Cumberland County Board of Education Committee Meetings will occur on Thursday morning. During the finance committee meeting, board members will discuss approving a grant application to help build a new school that would replace E.E. Smith High School.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
cbs17
NC Central head coach Trei Oliver talks team depth, previews season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 dropped by the North Carolina Central Eagles’ practice to talk a little offense and defense to get a gage on the teams’ depth for this upcoming season. NC Central has been using this week to prep for its opening game against...
cbs17
2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
cbs17
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
2 Fayetteville women charged after making bomb threats against Campbell Soup
Maxton, N.C. — Two Fayetteville women were arrested on Wednesday after authorities said they made multiple bomb threats against the Campbell Soup Company. Adrianna Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and both charged with felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device.
