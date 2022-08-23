Read full article on original website
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub
A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
Ryan Reynolds continues tradition and absolutely roasts wife Blake Lively on her birthday
Ryan Reynolds has continued his tradition of roasting his wife, Blake Lively, on her birthday. We're going to be bold and say that Ryan and Blake are our favourite celebrity couple - large in part because of their banter. Over the past several years, we've seen the pair take the...
Umbrella Academy confirms season four will be its last
Fans of The Umbrella Academy, brace yourself for mixed emotions - the show has been renewed for a fourth series, but it will be the last. Showrunner Steve Blackman said: "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago.
Tattoo artist shows off freckles she inked on customer who travelled 900 miles for them
An Australian tattoo artist has gone viral on social media after she released a video of her tattooing freckles onto a customer's face. Watch the TikTok video here:. Shockingly, the client, Michaela, travelled 900 miles for the inked freckles appointment. Brisbane-based artist Daisy Lovesick revealed the freckle tattoo on her...
Line of Duty creators announce brand new crime drama
World Productions, the award-winning production company behind Line of Duty, has had a new six-part crime drama picked up by Channel 4. Titled The Gathering, the series hails from acclaimed writer and director Helen Walsh and centres on a group of Merseyside teens who have mysterious - and quite possibly criminal - pasts.
Scientific re-enactment of Neanderthal voice will still absolutely crack you up
Ever wondered what a scientific re-enactment of a Neanderthal voice would sound like? Well wonder no more, 'cause it's here and it's fantastic:. When people sat down to watch BBC documentary Neanderthal: The Rebirth, they probably weren't tuning in expecting a barrel of laughs. However, one notable part of the doc stole the show, making it as entertaining as it is informative.
Locals furious as Russell Brand rumoured to be turning village’s only pub into vegan diner
Locals have reacted furiously to the rumour that Russell Brand is planning on turning the only pub in a village nearby to where he lives into a vegan diner. Last year, it was reported that the comedian and his wife Laura Gallacher had bought The Crown Inn in Pishill in Oxfordshire for roughly £850,000.
British couple gobsmacked as Keanu Reeves crashes their wedding reception
A British couple have been left gobsmacked after none other than Keanu Reeves decided to crash their wedding reception. The surprise of a lifetime took place in at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire shortly after James and Nikki Roadnight said 'I do' last weekend. The newlyweds crossed paths with...
Harry Styles is being ripped for his accent in new movie
A new clip for the widely anticipated Don’t Worry Darling just dropped, and Harry Styles’ has already found himself on the receiving end of some hilarious jokes about his accent. You can watch the clip below:. Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, it...
Snoop Dogg claims Queen Elizabeth II stopped him from being deported from the UK
Snoop Dogg has alleged that the Queen of England herself put a halt to the rapper's deportation from the United Kingdom in the 1990s. The rapper revealed the story in a recently surfaced TikTok clip, which was taken from an interview with DJ Whoo Kid. The 'Gin and Juice' artist...
Harry Styles stops his concert to call heartbroken fan's ex-boyfriend
Harry Styles stopped his concert to call a heartbroken fan’s ex-boyfriend at Madison Square Garden. The 'As It Was' singer was playing the first show of his 15-night residency at the iconic New York City venue when he encountered a fan in the crowd facing a breakup dilemma. According...
YouTuber gets livestream viewers to help with school quiz but they troll him into getting 0%
American YouTuber IShowSpeed called on his followers to help him complete a school quiz and it backfired massively. The 17-year-old YouTuber streamed his school portal to his millions of followers (which showed that he is a straight F student) and asked them to help him complete his overdue assignment in global economics.
