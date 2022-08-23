ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub

A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Paddy Considine
LADbible

Umbrella Academy confirms season four will be its last

Fans of The Umbrella Academy, brace yourself for mixed emotions - the show has been renewed for a fourth series, but it will be the last. Showrunner Steve Blackman said: "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago.
TV SERIES
LADbible

Line of Duty creators announce brand new crime drama

World Productions, the award-winning production company behind Line of Duty, has had a new six-part crime drama picked up by Channel 4. Titled The Gathering, the series hails from acclaimed writer and director Helen Walsh and centres on a group of Merseyside teens who have mysterious - and quite possibly criminal - pasts.
TV SERIES
LADbible

Scientific re-enactment of Neanderthal voice will still absolutely crack you up

Ever wondered what a scientific re-enactment of a Neanderthal voice would sound like? Well wonder no more, 'cause it's here and it's fantastic:. When people sat down to watch BBC documentary Neanderthal: The Rebirth, they probably weren't tuning in expecting a barrel of laughs. However, one notable part of the doc stole the show, making it as entertaining as it is informative.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#The Creators#House#Hbo
LADbible

Harry Styles is being ripped for his accent in new movie

A new clip for the widely anticipated Don’t Worry Darling just dropped, and Harry Styles’ has already found himself on the receiving end of some hilarious jokes about his accent. You can watch the clip below:. Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, it...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
LADbible

LADbible

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy