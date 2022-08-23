ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Nonstop lines for State Fair's first Hmong food vendor

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hmong people have been living in Minnesota for almost 50 years. At the Minnesota State Fair, you can find vibrant textiles for sale or attend Hmong Minnesota Day, an annual showcase of traditional dance and other art. The 7th annual Hmong Minnesota Day will be Monday, Sept 5 at Dan Patch Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

What's more Minnesota than a Minnesota tattoo?

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans, for the most part, love Minnesota. Despite the bitter winters, the sweaty hot summers, the endless road construction and the often-present flocks of mosquitoes, there isn't a better place to live. When you really love something, like, really, really love something, you want to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State Fair#Labor Day
KARE 11

New Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned at state fairgrounds

ST PAUL, Minn. — Rachel Rynda has been crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, a tradition that's preceded the official start of the Minnesota State Fair. Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, was announced this year's winner at Wednesday's coronation at the state fairgrounds.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Kat Kountry 105

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota’s minimum wage increasing to reflect inflation

Inflation continues its climb, and starting in 2023, Minnesota’s minimum wage will better reflect the higher cost of living. On January 1, 2023, the State’s minimum wage will grow to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you're bringing the whole family. Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun. Discount...
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy