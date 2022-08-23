Read full article on original website
Nonstop lines for State Fair's first Hmong food vendor
ST PAUL, Minn. — Hmong people have been living in Minnesota for almost 50 years. At the Minnesota State Fair, you can find vibrant textiles for sale or attend Hmong Minnesota Day, an annual showcase of traditional dance and other art. The 7th annual Hmong Minnesota Day will be Monday, Sept 5 at Dan Patch Park.
Neighbors near state fairgrounds taking safety into their own hands
ST PAUL, Minn. — Safety and security at the state fair are a big deal, which is why a group of more than 100 volunteers made up of people who call this neighborhood home and local community groups are coming together not just for the safety of their neighborhood, but for the safety of others.
What's more Minnesota than a Minnesota tattoo?
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans, for the most part, love Minnesota. Despite the bitter winters, the sweaty hot summers, the endless road construction and the often-present flocks of mosquitoes, there isn't a better place to live. When you really love something, like, really, really love something, you want to...
Minnesota State Fair expands resources for visitors with disabilities
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has added a few new resources for those with disabilities. New additions include audio description and captioning for some performances at the Schilling Arena, as well as ASL interpreters who are available upon request. If you or a loved one has...
Here’s How Many People Went To Day One Of The Minnesota State Fair
The biggest Minnesota event of the year has officially kicked off and it looks like it is going pretty well so far. The Minnesota State Fair just shared some interesting information to prove it!. It has been a strange few years for the Minnesota State Fair. In 2020, they pulled...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Minnesota State Fair vendors prepare for millions of customers
ST PAUL, Minn. — For Michael Wentzien, San Felipe Tacos is like a second home. "My wife and I have been out here for 15 years," he said. You may know them for the award-winning tacos they cook up in the State Fair Food Building. But this year, you'll...
mspmag.com
Dara’s Picks: Best New Foods at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
I did it! I arrived at 6:30 in the morning with my carefully curated route and list, I ate, I judgily judged. I shall now reveal my top five new foods of 2022, but first with trenchant observations!. First, holy moly, 2022 is the year of the vegan. Herbivorous Butcher,...
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
kxlp941.com
Governor Walz Authorizes State Disaster Assistance for Eight Minnesota Counties
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several...
mprnews.org
Must eat, must drink and must see : Minnesota celebrities at the State Fair
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair is almost here so MPR News reached out to Minnesota celebrities for their must eat, must drink and must see of the Minnesota State Fair. Here’s what they said. Keith Marler, Fox 9 meteorologist. Eat: Since I'm out there almost every day, I hold...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 23
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,242 per day. Deaths stayed about level over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,078 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
AG Ellison shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is shutting down nonprofit Welch Charities after an investigation found it misused tens of thousands of dollars. A civil enforcement action filed in Ramsey County District Court Wednesday requires that Welch Charities liquidate its assets, distribute them to another similar nonprofit, and dissolve.
New Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned at state fairgrounds
ST PAUL, Minn. — Rachel Rynda has been crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, a tradition that's preceded the official start of the Minnesota State Fair. Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, was announced this year's winner at Wednesday's coronation at the state fairgrounds.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
boreal.org
Minnesota’s minimum wage increasing to reflect inflation
Inflation continues its climb, and starting in 2023, Minnesota’s minimum wage will better reflect the higher cost of living. On January 1, 2023, the State’s minimum wage will grow to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Minneapolis to see $12 million Lake Street project
MINNEAPOLIS — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Minnesota Thursday morning, his fourth stop on his six-state tour this week to see how cities are spending federal infrastructure money. Buttigieg saw how $12 million in federal funding will be used to add bus lanes and turn lanes on Lake Street...
Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you're bringing the whole family. Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun. Discount...
