thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Community Schools discuss the 'Let MI Kids Learn' proposal
Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are concerned about two initiatives' potential impact on the school district's budget and in turn the classroom. At the its Aug. 22 meeting, the DCS Board of Education began discussion on potentially putting its support behind a resolution letter stating its opposition to the “Let MI Kids Learn” and “Student Opportunity Scholarship" statutory initiatives.
thesuntimesnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Elect Daniel Alabre and Melanie Szawara for Dexter School Board
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. I am a Dexter resident, parent, and mother. I am concerned about our Dexter Schools' future if we allow the hateful and extreme policies being enacted across this country to make their way to Dexter. I have seen completely misleading information shared on social media already this campaign season about our own schools, and I fear it will only get worse.
Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage
(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions. "Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County school district claims ‘no bus service’ notices was mistake
CANTON, Mich. – Some families in the Plymouth-Canton school district were surprised to learn within the past few days that bus services would not be available for their neighborhood for the upcoming school year. A letter was sent to families of students attending Workman Elementary School, which is located...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Community Update, 08-22-22
Highlights from Dexter city administration reports submitted at the August 22, 2022, City Council meeting. 3165 Baker Rd: Property owners are discussing a mixed-use concept for the empty lot in their pre-application talks with the city. Representatives from various governmental groups and city consultants reviewed the idea with a favorable opinion.
Hello, Ann Arbor: UM students return; troubled retail development changes course
University of Michigan students, who account for a sizable portion of Ann Arbor’s population during the fall and winter months, moved into dorms, fraternity houses, apartments and other abodes throughout the city this week. Classes start Monday. On Thursday, reporter Marty Slagter and multimedia specialist Jake Hamilton were out...
thesuntimesnews.com
Highlights of Mayor Shawn Keough’s State of the City Address
The State of the City of Dexter is strong, safe and again very vibrant in 2022. While our nation continues to face challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated variants, I am proud to say that our town, schools and community are open and operating at levels closer to those we remember prior to the pandemic.
HometownLife.com
Bash returns to Plymouth-Canton Schools
Pizza, a petting farm and a plethora of people are in the lineup for the annual Back-to-School Bash at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the bus loop behind Salem High School, 46181 Joy Road in Canton. The whole community is invited. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
‘Dream school’ move-in: University of Michigan students get settled in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ari Harris paused Thursday to reflect on walking around campus and near Michigan Stadium as a child with his father Corey, who attended the University of Michigan and introduced him to his dream school. Cramped together inside Harris’ West Quad dorm on Aug. 25, the Harris...
The Oakland Press
Oakland University grad among the many optimistic for student loan forgiveness
Jared Barnett is breathing a sigh of relief. The Oakland University graduate is among millions who will have some or all of their student debt forgiven after a new plan was unveiled by the White House on Wednesday. Barnett entered Oakland University as a transfer student from Oakland Community College...
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills reconsiders plans to Fisher property after developer scales back proposal
A previously denied proposal for a skilled nursing facility and residential units at the historic St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center may get to break ground after all. Farmington Hills City Council recently approved a revised planned unit development and site plan for the project. The city and developers still need to reach a planned unit development agreement before construction can begin at the property, located at the corner of 12 Mile and Inkster roads.
thesuntimesnews.com
Hudson Mills & Dexter-Huron Metroparks Receive $500K in Grants
The Huron River is a national water trail encompassing 104-miles of inland paddling and picturesque exploring. From kayaking and canoeing to fishing and bird watching, the Huron River is a treasure to cherish and care for and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks is dedicated to providing equitable access to the Huron River while being a good steward to its watershed.
3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
candgnews.com
Novi council approves lighting for new roundabout
NOVI — The City Council voted 4-2 during its regular meeting Aug. 8 to approve a purchase agreement for lighting to be placed around the area of Nine Mile and Taft roads where a roundabout is under construction. The new lighting will consist of eight 58-watt LED streetlights in...
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton Township rejects former state senator’s demand for information on election machines
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A local township says “No” to a conspiracy theorist’s request for sensitive information straight from the election machines. Former state senator Patrick Colbeck wanted Canton Township to give him critical election data from 2020. The answer was “No way.” The attendance clerk...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Spinal Column
MDNR considering ‘no-wake’ request for Bogie Lake
Homeowners on Bogie Lake are requesting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources establish a “no-wake” rule on the entire lake, including the canal on Beryl Avenue. Residents are also looking to limit electric vessels to no more than 2 horsepower (HP) per foot of vessel. “This lake only...
The Oakland Press
GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main
A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
