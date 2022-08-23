Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns
The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
Michigan’s Belle Isle Slide is a fun, epic trainwreck you can’t look away from
DETROIT - The term “ride at your own risk” has never rang more true than when it comes to the famous Belle Isle Giant Slide. After video went viral last weekend showing people going dangerously fast, getting air and slamming down on the unforgiving metal track, dozens of thrill-seekers couldn’t wait to get on the slide when it reopened today.
Letter from the Editor: MLive’s school coverage reflects what we learned through COVID’s tough lessons
For the better part of two years, I wrote often about “normal” – the many ways COVID had pushed us far from it, and how much we craved signs that it might return someday. Schools were as negatively affected as any institution, and perhaps in a more...
‘It’s a nightmare’: Stories from Michigan’s cutthroat rental market
Waitlists. Ghosting landlords. Skyrocketing rent. It’s a tough housing market for 1.1 million renters in Michigan.
Auto crash survivors can’t have lifetime benefits cut retroactively, Michigan Court of Appeals rules
Catastrophically injured auto crash victims can’t have their lifetime medical care reimbursements cut after the fact, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The ruling reversed a 2019 change to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that reduced the amount insurers have to pay. It’s a ruling that could...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
Job recruiter offers tips for investing in and keeping mid-Michigan company’s top talent
SAGINAW, MI — At a time when businesses across all industries are struggling to hire and retain staff, a job recruiter who works with small to mid-size companies in Michigan says employers should invest in new hires now to protect their reputation and increase their chances of attracting top talent later.
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
House bill to ban card-only parking in Michigan may address bigger issue of socio-economic inequalities
A bill recently introduced in the Michigan House to ban cashless parking facilities could also help address socio-economic inequities in the state, according to the state representative who introduced it. HB 6349 would amend the Michigan Consumer Protection Act to make “requiring a parking fee to be paid using a...
9 Michigan counties – including 3 big ones – still at CDC mask-suggested COVID levels
Most of Michigan’s counties are at a medium COVID-19 risk, although three of the state’s largest remain at the highest level. Michigan has nine counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 25. The CDC uses these calculations to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Funding for children’s advocacy centers in Michigan is now assured, state says
Funding for a statewide program that provides help for victims of child sexual abuse, particularly with specialists to interview victims in assistance to police, has now been assured. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services staff on Friday, Aug. 26 said a previously anticipated funding cut for children’s advocacy centers...
While some get rain, drought continues for an important agricultural part of Michigan
Drought is continuing over a significant section of Michigan. The latest drought status, ranked on August 23 and released today, August 25, shows moderate drought covering part of the Thumb and the Saginaw Valley. The tan area below is moderate drought. Moderate drought covers all of Huron County and Bay County, and parts of Tuscola, Sanilac, Saginaw, Midland, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw Counties.
Get paid to pick pine cones: DNR offering $100 per bushel this September
LANSING, MICH. -- A little extra pocket money in exchange for some pine cones? That’s the deal being offered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources this fall. Throughout the month of September, people can pick fresh cones from red pine trees and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations across the Upper and Northern Lower Peninsulas, where red pines are most abundant. A bushel, or approximately two 5-gallon buckets, of fresh red pine cones will earn $100 —up from $75 per bushel last year.
Michigan voters can now request absentee ballots for November general election
Starting Thursday, Aug. 25, voters in Michigan can now request an absentee ballot for the general election on Nov. 8. Any Michigan voter, with no excuse required, can request an absentee ballot online at the Secretary of State website or submit a paper application to their local clerk. Individuals can also call or visit their local clerk’s office in person to request a ballot be sent by mail.
Mental health, teacher retention focus of Whitmer roundtable with Novi school community
NOVI, MI — How to better support students’ mental health while also looking at ways to recruit and retain K-12 teachers was the focus of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s roundtable with Novi-area parents, students and staff Wednesday, Aug. 24. The roundtable comes as part of a back-to-school tour...
Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained
PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
Michigan reports 19,414 new COVID cases, 135 new deaths
Michigan identified 19,414 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases last week, according to the health department’s weekly update. The state also reported 135 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, Aug. 23, as the ebb and flow of recent weeks continued. Over the last seven days, Michigan has averaged 2,298 new cases...
Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America’s best, Livability says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
What’s really at stake in Michigan’s governor debate date disagreements?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have both agreed to two statewide televised debates from the same two hosts. But they haven’t settled on the same dates, and the disagreement says more about the state of the race than scheduling conflicts. Early Wednesday, Whitmer’s campaign announced they...
