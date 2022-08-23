ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns

The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Saginaw, MI
The Ann Arbor News

9 Michigan counties – including 3 big ones – still at CDC mask-suggested COVID levels

Most of Michigan’s counties are at a medium COVID-19 risk, although three of the state’s largest remain at the highest level. Michigan has nine counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 25. The CDC uses these calculations to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

While some get rain, drought continues for an important agricultural part of Michigan

Drought is continuing over a significant section of Michigan. The latest drought status, ranked on August 23 and released today, August 25, shows moderate drought covering part of the Thumb and the Saginaw Valley. The tan area below is moderate drought. Moderate drought covers all of Huron County and Bay County, and parts of Tuscola, Sanilac, Saginaw, Midland, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw Counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Get paid to pick pine cones: DNR offering $100 per bushel this September

LANSING, MICH. -- A little extra pocket money in exchange for some pine cones? That’s the deal being offered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources this fall. Throughout the month of September, people can pick fresh cones from red pine trees and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations across the Upper and Northern Lower Peninsulas, where red pines are most abundant. A bushel, or approximately two 5-gallon buckets, of fresh red pine cones will earn $100 —up from $75 per bushel last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan voters can now request absentee ballots for November general election

Starting Thursday, Aug. 25, voters in Michigan can now request an absentee ballot for the general election on Nov. 8. Any Michigan voter, with no excuse required, can request an absentee ballot online at the Secretary of State website or submit a paper application to their local clerk. Individuals can also call or visit their local clerk’s office in person to request a ballot be sent by mail.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pest managers 'hopeful' Michigan lanternfly invasion contained

PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America's best, Livability says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
