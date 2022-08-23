Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Virgo season: Here’s how it will affect your zodiac sign
Virgo season starts on August 22 and ends around September 22. As a practical earth sign, this transition of the Sun stationing in Virgo for a month leaves quite a lot of impact on each zodiac sign, confirms Bustle. Here’s how it affects your zodiac sign. Capricorn. Virgo season...
NYLON
Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure
Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 8/26/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You might want to take a second look at that "crisis du jour" today. People may say it's new and different, but actually it's just more of the same. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An expense is turning out to be more than...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Love At First Sight, So Get Ready For A Whirlwind Romance
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 proves that things are about to get spicy! You’re coming away from a heavy full moon in Aquarius that took place last week, a lunar event that showed you what is and isn’t working in your love life. Relationships take work, and this week, you’re about to see some of the results of your efforts. In fact, if you’re keeping an open mind (and an open heart), you might find yourself crushing on someone when you least expect it. On August 16, chatty Mercury will form a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Your September Horoscope Is About Cultivating Your Dreams
With August coming to a close, there’s no better time to put your best foot forward, and prioritize your personal and professional desires. It’s a brand-new month, and your September 2022 horoscope is looking promising, especially with regards to reaping the fruits of your labor. It is Virgo season, after all, which has everything to do with the foundation of your daily routine, as well as the synergy and communication between your mind, body, and soul.
Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)
It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
Horoscope today, Saturday August 27: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
THE new moon’s optimistic light in your work and wellbeing zones make this a great time for reaching out to say hello again, or even just saying sorry. And a face or personal style you have missed can return. You have a flair for convincing friends and strangers to...
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zodiac signs that are luckiest when playing the lottery
LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Unless you live in Illinois, you likely did not win the Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend. A lot of luck is involved in winning the lottery, The only true way to increase your chances is just to buy more tickets. However, your Zodiac sign...
Weekly Horoscope 8.22-8.28: Gemini is the luckiest
A week of great impetus at work. It's a week full of small blessings as you feel the satisfaction that comes from life. The house is a bit messy, so remember to clean it this week.
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
Capricorn—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Underpromise & Overdeliver, So Take It Slow
You’re going places this month, Capricorn, In fact, your Capricorn horoscope for September 2022 guarantees it! As Mercury in your authoritative 10th house opposes Jupiter on September 2, you’re feeling incredibly confident in your social standing at work. However, too much confidence in your sway may make it harder to build a career with a genuine foundation. Remember, you have a finite amount of time, so make sure you’re spending it focused on the right projects. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house on September 9, it could lead to some complications that arise, especially when it comes...
Elite Daily
This Week’s Horoscope Promises Good Vibes For Every Zodiac Sign
The final week of Leo season is upon us, and in typical fiery fashion, it’s ending with a major bang. With Venus currently in this expressive, confident sign, connection’s taken a bold, assertive approach that’ll reach its peak expression as it trines Jupiter in Aries this week. Then Mars will leave the stable, comfort-oriented sign of Taurus and step into the curious, flexible sign of Gemini, bringing the desire for information, options, and mental stimulation into the cosmos. Communication will likely be where the biggest challenges arise as Mercury in Virgo forms an opposition with Neptune, jumbling logical thinking and the ability to relay essential information. With plenty of excitement (and uncertainty) on the horizon, your August 15, 2022 weekly horoscope is promising plenty of excitement prior to Virgo season, so buckle up, because you’re bound to have your hands full.
The New Moon in Virgo Is Nearly Upon Us—Here’s What It Means for Your Star Sign
On Saturday, August 27, we’ll officially be under a new moon in Virgo. New moons are generally a time for action, initiation, and creation—a good moment to go full-on for your dreams. But what does the Virgo new moon actually mean for you?. We spoke to the experts...
Elite Daily
Here’s The Zodiac Sign You’re Least Romantically Compatible With
Dating can be overwhelming. It can often feel like there are just so many people out there. That's why having some criteria to help you filter out folks you don't think you're suited for can be really helpful. There are some obvious signs to look out for: initial physical attraction (or lack thereof) or major red flags that stand out. But what about the more subtle signs someone isn’t the right fit? That's where knowing some of the least compatible zodiac signs might come in handy.
What does the 1111 angel number mean?
TO the mathematicians out there the digits 1111 might translate to one thousand one hundred and eleven. But for the spiritual among us, this specific number has its own equally specific divine significance. What does 1111 mean?. This number, among the more spiritually inclined, is thought to have divine significance...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Fear Of Commitment, But It’s Only Temporary
Astrology is currently influencing and impacting your relationships on a major level, which makes your love horoscope for the week of August 22 to 28 that much more relevant to your life. Even though challenges are presenting themselves and conflicts feel inevitable, you’re learning so much about what is and *isnt* working in your social life as a whole. For better or worse, the cosmos are calling attention to the way you perceive love this week. The sun enters selfless and practical Virgo on August 22, shifting the temperature from sexy Leo heat to a more down-to-earth vibe. Instead of relying...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most spoiled zodiac signs
We have all encountered spoiled brats at least once in our entire lives. While they may act spoiled, their behaviour is often the result of the sense of entitlement, they feel. This can depend on many factors, such as the type of nurture they had, or how they were raised. However, some might behave this way due to the influence of their zodiac signs. Here are the three most spoiled zodiac signs.
Austonia
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.https://austonia.com
Comments / 0