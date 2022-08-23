ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Cheaper workforce housing around the corner? Bay County may shift to buyer's market

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY — Promising signs show the Bay County housing market is shifting to favor buyers.

According to Debbie Ashbrook, CEO of the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, Bay's housing market had an approximately 2.5% absorption rate as of the latest data in July. Absorption rates are used to determine the housing supply and demand for an area. The higher the rate, the more homes there are for sale.

Though July's rate is significantly lower than the 6% rate of a "healthy market," Ashbrook noted, it still is about 1% higher than the absorption rate of July 2021. This shows the local market could be transitioning from a seller's market with a limited supply and inflated prices, to a buyer's market with more options and cheaper rates.

But Ashbrook said this will take some time.

"I don't know if it's a buyer's market yet," she said. "We'll first shift to a normal market, then we might shift to a buyer's market, (but) we haven't gotten to a normal market yet.

"... It might neutralize our prices so they stop going up, and that might give opportunities for those workforce housing buyers."

While Ashbrook was not convinced Monday the shift to a buyer's market already has happened, Charlie Commander, manager of CENTURY 21 Commander Realty in Panama City, said he believes it is well under way

"In my opinion, it has already shifted based on the number of showings that we're getting for each new listing, (and) the number of listings that are being placed on the market versus the number that are going under contract," Commander said.

Over the past couple of months, his company has experienced a decline in the amount of showings of local homes up for sale, along with an increase in new listings compared to those being sold.

Commander noted the uptick in listings is partly due to people aware of these trends who are quickly selling their homes to get the most money they can before the market takes an even greater turn.

He also said the market's shift "should create" cheaper prices, which first will affect existing homes. It might take longer for the cost of newly constructed homes to drop because supply prices still are inflated from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Theoretically, it could end up that (residents) are able to purchase nice homes at a lesser price," Commander said. "I think it will happen."

