Stocks

AMC Stock And APE: Are Short Sellers Using Synthetic Shares?

By Bernard Zambonin
 3 days ago
  • By trading synthetic shares, investors can recreate stock gains for less money. However, these trades carry a lot of risk.
  • AMC investors have questioned whether short sellers are using synthetic shares to cover their positions.
  • AMC Entertainment's new APE shares could shed some light on longstanding questions regarding "fake" or "synthetic" shares.
Figure 1:  AMC Stock And APEs: Are Short Sellers Using Synthetic Shares? BigStock

What Are Synthetic Shares?

Synthetic shares are financial instruments — usually a combination of put and call options — that traders use to create a similar payout to an underlying stock.

Creating a synthetic stock position is legal, and due to restrictions on short selling, it can be cheaper than buying a regular stock position.

However, there are disadvantages to creating a synthetic stock position. For one thing, trading derivatives such as options can be extremely risky. You can lose more money than your invested principal.

And because derivatives have a fixed term with an expiration date, you must profit within a specified time period to avoid losing your investment.

Synthetic collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and other synthetic trades became infamous during the subprime financial crisis of 2007. These products offer investors huge returns… but carry huge risks.

And although they've been criticized for their potentially devastating consequences, they remain a popular option for investors looking for high yields.

Are AMC Short Sellers Using Synthetic Shares?

Since AMC Entertainment's (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report stock was taken over by meme mania — leading to massive short squeezes — retail investors have owned the vast majority of AMC shares. According to CEO Adam Aron, in March, excluding index funds, retail investors owned more than 90% of AMC's float.

AMC's meme-investor fanbase on Reddit has hypothesized that short sellers are covering their short positions with instruments such as synthetic shares.

Many times throughout AMC's meme-stock journey, low availability of shares for lending and very high borrowing fees would have made it infeasible for short sellers to cover their positions.

Can APEs Shed Light on Synthetic Shares?

AMC CEO Adam Aron and his team are pushing new initiatives to increase shareholder value and preserve investors' bullish sentiment about the stock.

During AMC's second-quarter earnings call, Aron announced the creation of AMC Preferred Equity (APEs) as non-dilutive dividend shares.

Named in honor of its meme-investor fanbase (the Apes), these shares will give AMC a way to issue additional stock. Shareholders, fearing dilution, had nixed an earlier proposal to issue additional common stock.

But the APEs can also serve as a kind of share count for AMC's total shares. APEs may shed light on AMC short sellers' use of synthetic shares.

The Bottom Line

According to many retail investors who bet on AMC, the main factors preventing new short squeezes are fraud and a lack of transparency about trading structures on the U.S. financial market.

However, many experts warn that these concerns are no more than a conspiracy theory.

AMC Apes believe that synthetic shares, dark pools, and naked short selling have been driving AMC's share price down. Even so, this year alone, events such as the acquisition of Hycroft Mining (HYMC) - Get Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Report shares and a short-selling earnings "pounce" have been responsible for impressive rallies.

In any case, AMC's short interest — around 18% of its float — is still high enough to keep the bears at risk of being crushed again.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

