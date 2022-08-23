ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump held more than 300 classified documents since leaving White House: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rema Rahman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1qS4_0hRkeRym00

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump held onto more than 300 classified documents since he left office, half of which were recovered in January by the National Archives, who alerted the Justice Department in what eventually led up to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property.

The New York Times reported Monday , citing multiple sources who have been briefed on the matter, that the sheer volume of classified-marked materials recovered by the government is what triggered a federal criminal investigation into the former president.

The National Archives in January recovered 150 classified documents while another set, which was also at Mar-a-Lago, was given to the Justice Department in June by Trump aides. Additional classified documents were later recovered in the FBI search earlier this month, totaling 300 such documents in all, according to the Times.

Some of the 15 boxes turned over to the Archives earlier this year included CIA, FBI and National Security Agency documents involving national security, according to a person briefed, the Times reported.

Trump suing to stall FBI probe after Mar-a-Lago raid: See the full document

Two days after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the Washington Post reported that some of the documents recovered in that search were related to nuclear weapons.

The Times also reported Monday that authorities are seeking surveillance video of Mar-a-Lago leading up to the Aug. 8 search in an effort to find out how some of the documents were being handled there.

An unsealed warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago made public days after the search revealed that federal authorities are investigating Trump on possible violations of the Espionage Act, among other statutes. A property receipt of items seized by the FBI shows authorities recovered a trove of documents, including 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were marked top secret.

Trump has insisted he declassified the documents obtained by the FBI but it is possible he did so without following the proper protocols.

Trump and the National Archives have been at odds since he left office in 2021 after the agency determined Trump was in possession of White House documents that should have been turned over to the government when he ended his term.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins Co. teacher accused of showing class “obscene” video

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department says another teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. On Monday, police say they opened an investigation into Brandon Poole, a teacher in Hopkins County. According to a press release, detectives determined that Poole showed an obscene animated video to the students in his class. 39-year-old […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities: Multiple people shot at Harbor House; suspect in custody

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. Authorities say thirteen residents were evacuated and sent to a hotel after the shooting just after 7:30. Alvasia and Clay Streets surrounding the Harbor House were blocked off by authorities. Police did not comment on […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'

Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
POTUS
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Fbi#Cia#The National Archives#The Justice Department#The New York Times#National Security Agency#The Washington Post
Business Insider

Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says

Trump aides are speculating about the identity a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago. Some think only a member of Trump's family could have done it, The Guardian reported. Acting on information from a witness, the FBI searched the ex-president's Florida home. Aides to former President Donald Trump believe that a member...
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
POTUS
CBS Miami

Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
POTUS
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy